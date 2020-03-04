Warren aide says the Democratic nominee hopeful is ‘talking to her team to assess the path forward’

Elizabeth Warren suffered a disappointing night on Super Tuesday: 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

An aide to Elizabeth Warren has said Democratic presidential hopeful is 'talking to her team to assess the path forward', according to reports.

Ms Warren is running to be the Democratic candidate for the 2020 presidential election and is meeting with her aides this morning to reassess her position, sources say.

The 70-year-old suffered a disappointing showing on Super Tuesday coming third in the state of Massachusetts, where she serves as senator.

Ms Warren has only amassed 50 delegates so far, which is far behind frontrunners Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders on 453 and 382 delegates respectively.

In the days leading up to Tuesday, when 14 states including California and Texas hold primaries, Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar dropped out of the race and endorsed Mr Biden.

These endorsements came after the former vice president came out on top in the South Carolina primary taking 39 delegates, while Mr Sanders took 15.

Ms Warren didn't take any delegates from South Carolina, Nevada or New Hampshire and went into the primaries on Tuesday with only 8 delegates.

NEWS: A Warren aide says she is "talking to her team to assess the path forward" — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) March 4, 2020

Former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg dropped out of the race this morning after suffering a dismal evening, despite spending more than $500m on his campaign.

Mr Bloomberg has since endorsed Joe Biden, adding more momentum to his campaign.

The next primaries are on 10 March in Idaho, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, and Washington, when the North Dakota Firehouse Caucus also takes place.

