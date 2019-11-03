Warren-Biden Gap Narrows in ABC/Wash Post Poll: Campaign Update

(Bloomberg) -- Senator Elizabeth Warren narrowed the gap with former Vice President Joe Biden in primary preferences for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, according to an ABC News/Washington Post poll released Sunday. Biden is seen as the stronger leader of the two, though, with the best chance of defeating President Donald Trump in 2020.

His support among Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents was unchanged at 27% in the survey conducted Oct. 27-30 compared with one in early September, while Warren’s rose to 21% from 17%. Senator Bernie Sanders’ support held steady at 19%.

The survey also showed support rising for Pete Buttigieg and falling for California Senator Kamala Harris. Voters voiced some health concerns over Sanders, who had a heart attack last month; they were split on the question about whether he’s “healthy enough to be president.”

Backing for Harris slipped to 2% from 7% in September and 11% in July. Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, had 7% support, up three percentage points since early September.

Some 1,003 adults were surveyed by Lander Research Associations. The poll had a margin of error of plus or minus 5.5 percentage points.

COMING UP

Democratic candidates, including Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg, continue to hold events Sunday in Iowa, home to the first 2020 nominating contest.

To contact the reporter on this story: Niluksi Koswanage in Singapore at nkoswanage@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Wendy Benjaminson at wbenjaminson@bloomberg.net, Ros Krasny, Mark Niquette

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.