Warren Would Take Billionaires Down a Few Billion Pegs

“Yes, billionaires will have to pay a little more,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren said of the revised tax package she introduced recently, “six cents on each dollar.”

This modest-sounding proposal, though, would have a far-reaching impact on the wealthiest Americans when combined with her other tax plans — shrinking colossal fortunes over time and making it much more difficult to hand down multibillion-dollar legacies.

The tax bite for any individual would not equal the $100 billion that Bill Gates jokingly cited, but over time it would still sting, according to estimates by two economists who advised Warren. If her wealth tax had been in effect since 1982, for example, Gates, who had made his first $1 billion by 1987, would have had $13.9 billion in 2018 instead of $97 billion.

Jeff Bezos, the world’s richest person, would have had $48.8 billion last year instead of $160 billion. And Michael Bloomberg, who is considering running for president himself, would have had $12.3 billion instead of $51.8 billion.

As for the 400 people who made it to Forbes magazine’s list of the country’s wealthiest people, each would have an average worth of $3.1 billion, down from the current $7.2 billion.

Whether you think that is the program’s greatest feature or its worst flaw depends on how you think wealth is best created and distributed.

For fans, it is a long-overdue effort to rebalance an economic system that has lavished outsize riches and political power on a tiny band of winners while stranding a vast majority of Americans in jobs that can no longer cover the cost of essentials like housing, education and health care.

For critics, it represents an ill-conceived and impractical attempt to redirect the rewards earned by the most productive and inventive entrepreneurs, investors and business leaders. In addition to being unfair, they argue, the plan would shackle economic growth.

Warren, from Massachusetts, is not the only Democratic presidential candidate to promise to corral the galloping growth of riches controlled by those at the top. But she has steered away from demonizing it like Sen. Bernie Sanders, D-Vt., describing herself as a “capitalist to my bones.”

In a post on Medium, she said she was simply asking “those who have done really well in the last few decades to pay their fair share.”

And she detailed her plan in response to rival candidates who demanded that she explain how she would pay for her “Medicare for all” proposal, rather than in response to complaints that her previous ideas did not sufficiently soak the superrich.

But if her methods and motivation differ, the result would be similar. Over time, billionaires would have many fewer billions.

Gabriel Zucman, who has advised Warren, said that is the point. “You had a good idea at 30, that’s great, you can be a multibillionaire for 10 to 20 years,” he said of entrepreneurs in an email. “What an annual wealth tax of 6% does is that it makes it harder to stay a multibillionaire at age 70, 90, etc. It makes wealth circulate.”

He and Emmanuel Saez, both economists at the University of California, Berkeley, estimated what the impact would have been if Warren’s wealth tax had been in effect from 1982 to 2018.

The combined trove owned by the 400 wealthiest Americans would be 42% of the $2.9 trillion total that Forbes estimated last year.

Warren Buffett, a billionaire since 1990, would have amassed $10.4 billion rather than $88.3 billion. Mark Zuckerberg, who became a billionaire at 23 in 2008, would have $32.5 billion instead of $61 billion.

Sanders, who has also fashioned a wealth tax, would trim their fortunes slightly more, according to calculations by Zucman and Saez.

These, of course, are just estimates. The economists’ model makes lots of assumptions and does not take account of some of Warren’s other proposals, like taxing investment profits at the same rate as wages and taxing them every year instead of only upon sale.

Individuals and businesses would also be certain to change their spending and investing in quest of creative ways to avoid paying more. Political contributions, for example, might increase as some try to roll back the tax increases.

Still, families would have a much tougher time establishing multibillion-dollar dynasties that echo for generations in the face of taxes that aim more aggressively at wealth, capital gains and inheritances. Bequests exceeding $1 billion would be taxed at a marginal rate of 70% under Warren’s proposed estate tax.