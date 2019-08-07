Warren Buffett's Silent Warning to Investors

Warren Buffett is arguably the greatest investor of our time. With around $10,000 to his name in the mid-1950s, the Oracle of Omaha, as he's now known, has grown his net worth to more than $84 billion. And, mind you, this is a modest figure given the tens of billions of dollars Buffett has generously given to charity over the years. If not for his ongoing philanthropic contributions, he might very well dethrone Amazon.com CEO Jeff Bezos as the richest man on Earth.

Buffett, who has helmed conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A)(NYSE: BRK-B) as its CEO for almost 50 years, is an interesting case. Whereas every method under the sun has been seemingly tested to beat the stock market and get rich, Buffett has done so by simply focusing on value, buying solid companies, and hanging onto them for very long periods of time. Coca-Cola and Wells Fargo, for example, have been staples of the Berkshire Hathaway investment portfolio for more than 30 years. And with the book value of Berkshire Hathaway gaining 1,091,899% since 1965 (through Dec. 31, 2018), who's to argue with his performance?

When Buffett speaks; Wall Street listens

Not surprisingly, this has created quite the following for the Oracle of Omaha. Every year, when Berkshire Hathaway hosts its annual stockholder meeting, tens of thousands of shareholders, enthusiasts, and press alike, descend on Omaha, Nebraska, to hear Buffett's latest musings on stocks, the economy, and Berkshire's performance. Aside from Berkshire's more than $212 billion investment portfolio, the conglomerate also owns more than five dozen businesses in an array of sectors and industries, with a core focus on finance.

Suffice it to say Buffett is an investing icon -- and he's often known for his bullish stance on the economy and long-term outlook for businesses. Here's just a small snippet of some commonly quoted Buffett blurbs:

"If you aren't willing to own a stock for 10 years, don't even think about owning it for 10 minutes."

"Someone's sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago."

"When we own portion of outstanding businesses with outstanding managements, our favorite holding period is forever."

This confidence in the U.S. economy, and in the stock market gaining value over the long run, has defined Buffett's approach to value investing for decades.

However, Buffett's words and his actions have been at odds for a while, and it just might be a silent warning that investors should take note of.

