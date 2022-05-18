Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Sold Its Wells Fargo Shares — Should You Do the Same?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Vance Cariaga
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Warren Buffett
    Warren Buffett
    CEO of Berkshire Hathaway
Nati Harnik / AP
Nati Harnik / AP

When Warren Buffett pulls out of a stock, Wall Street takes notice. Wells Fargo learned that lesson early this week after Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway disclosed that it sold its remaining shares in the bank during the first quarter, ending a decades-long investment and sending Wells Fargo’s stock price close to a 2022 low.

Discover: 10 Kitchen Renovations That Will Hurt Your Home’s Value
More: 10 Reasons You Should Claim Social Security Early

Buffett had been a top investor in Wells Fargo in recent years even though the bank has been engulfed in a series of scandals and problems, CNN Business reported. In 2020 it got hit with a $3 billion fine due to millions of fake accounts having been created at the bank. Two years earlier, Wells Fargo had to set aside $285 million to refund foreign-exchange and wealth-management clients it had overcharged.

Partly because of those scandals, the Oracle of Omaha began trimming his stake in Wells Fargo three years ago. He still had a small position in the bank during the 2021 fourth quarter before bailing this year amid pressure from shareholders.

Related: 6 Alternative Investments to Consider for 2022

Shares of Wells Fargo fell more than 2% in early trading on May 18. The stock is down nearly 20% for the year amid a broader stock market slump.

Berkshire exited Wells Fargo as the bank continues to deal with regulatory issues and attempts to improve efficiencies, which include job cuts and the possible sale of some of its businesses, Bloomberg reported.

Despite those problems, the 31 analysts who follow Wells Fargo still have an average rating of 2 on the stock, according to Yahoo Finance. That puts it firmly in “buy” territory. Nearly half of the analysts (15 of 31) queried have a “hold” rating on the stock, with eight rating it a “buy.”

See: POLL: Have Gas Prices Affected Your Driving Habits?
Find: 3 Best Stock Market Simulators of 2022

For investors with large positions in banking/finance, the good news is that Buffett remains bullish on the sector despite selling all of his Wells Fargo shares. Berkshire is still invested in plenty of other banking and financial giants. Two of its top four stock holdings are Bank of America and American Express, CNN noted. The company also significant positions in Citigroup, Ally Financial and Geico.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Sold Its Wells Fargo Shares — Should You Do the Same?

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Penn National Is a ‘Solid Operator’ in Uncertain Times. It Gets an Upgrade.

    The Jefferies analyst cited value from the company's digital and media assets as well as its performance during uncertain times, as reasons for the upgrade.

  • ‘It’s so horrible that I want to buy it’ — Jim Cramer likes these 2 beaten-down tech names that are still posting white-hot revenue growth

    High-quality items seldom go on sale. Grab them when they do.

  • Billionaire George Soros Bets on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Keeping up the returns would be a neat trick in today’s market, as the main indexes are all steeply down for the year so far – with losses of 15% on the S&P 500 and 24% on the NASDAQ. For investors, then, the best strategy may just be to follow a winner. Billionaire investing legend George Soros is most definitely a winner. He’s built a portfolio worth billions, and had possibly the greatest bull run in hedge fund history, averaging 30% annualized returns for 30 years. Starting in 1992, when he

  • ‘Greedy When Others are Fearful’: Warren Buffett’s 8 New Stock Picks in 2022

    In this article, we discuss Warren Buffett’s 8 new stock picks in 2022. If you want to read about some more Buffett stock picks, go directly to ‘Greedy When Others are Fearful’: Warren Buffett’s 4 New Stock Picks in 2022. There are few value investors who have accumulated as much fame as Warren Buffett of […]

  • Carvana, the 'Amazon of Car Dealers', Is in Deep Trouble

    When Ernie Garcia spoke with analysts during Carvana's earnings call last month, the company's chief executive officer said the used-car retailer's first-quarter had been "challenging." "Some quarters are bumpier than others," Garcia said, according to a transcript of the call. The company had just posted a "confidence shattering quarter," in the words of J.P. Morgan, as it reported a wider-than-expected loss of $2.89 a share, much higher than the FactSet's expected loss of $1.44 a share.

  • This Ridiculously Cheap Warren Buffett Stock Could Make You Rich

    Warren Buffett has become an investing icon. Warren Buffett has a penchant for buying value stocks, and so it's worth keeping in mind his advice that "it's far better to buy a wonderful business at a fair price than a fair business at a wonderful price." With that in mind, let's see why one of his holdings, RH (NYSE: RH), could qualify as the rare "wonderful business selling at a wonderful price" -- meaning that it could very well make you a lot of money provided you have some patience.

  • 'Big Short' investor Michael Burry warns stocks will crash and rallies won't last. Here's a roundup of his recent tweets and what they mean.

    Burry, famous for his dire predictions, pointed to how past crashes have played out, and cautioned the current downturn is only just beginning.

  • My Top Oil Stock to Buy Right Now

    I still think this high-yield oil name is the one to own, and a recent dividend hike cements that belief even more.

  • Intel shareholders reject compensation packages for top executives

    About 1.78 billion votes were cast against executive compensation at the annual meeting, Intel said, though the vote is non-binding. "We take our investors' feedback very seriously, and we are committed to engaging with them and addressing their concerns," Intel said in a statement. Intel forecast its second-quarter revenue and profit below Wall Street expectations in April, citing weak demand in its largest market, PCs, and increased supply-chain uncertainty due to fresh COVID-19 lockdowns in China.

  • 3 Growth Stocks With More Potential Than Any Cryptocurrency

    Many cryptocurrencies crashed over the past few months as inflation, rising interest rates, and other macroeconomic headwinds drove investors toward safer assets. Last February, Snap claimed it could generate about 50% annual revenue growth for "the next several years."

  • Living Off Dividends in Retirement: 10 Best Stocks To Consider

    In this article, we discuss 10 best stocks to consider for retirement. If you want to see more dividend stocks in this selection, click Living Off Dividends in Retirement: 5 Best Stocks To Consider. The average age of retirement in the United States is 62, and American retirees represent a significant proportion of the adult […]

  • 3 REITs to Buy with Ultra-Safe Dividends

    While all real estate investment trusts (REITs) must pay a dividend to maintain their tax-advantaged status, not all of them can sustain their payouts when times get tough. Issues ranging from declining rental income streams, high dividend payout ratios, and overleveraged balance sheets can cause a REIT to reduce its dividend. Three of the safest dividends in the REIT sector are those paid by Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT), Prologis (NYSE: PLD), and Realty Income (NYSE: O).

  • This is how much money Americans think they need to be considered wealthy

    Charles Schwab's annual Modern Wealth Survey also asked 1,000 Americans how much they needed in order to live comfortably.

  • JPMorgan quant guru Marko Kolanovic says stocks are set to bounce after pricing in too much recession risk — and recommends buying energy names on any further dips

    "Equity markets price in too much recession risk," Kolanovic said, highlighting that the US stock market has priced in a 70% chance of a recession.

  • Bitcoin’s Plunge Exposes Idea of Uncorrelated Asset as ‘Big Lie’

    (Bloomberg) -- A selloff in cryptocurrencies resumed Monday, with Bitcoin dropping back below $30,000 with global equity markets remaining under pressure. Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineOne-Time Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapMusk Says Twitter Deal at Lower Price Is ‘Not Out of the Question’The largest crypt

  • 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Insiders Are Buying Heavily

    The last few months, with the exception of some short bullish trading runs, have been brutal for the markets. Stocks are down, pretty much across the board. The tech-heavy NASDAQ index has fallen 25% year-to-date, while the broader S&P 500 is down 16%. As for causes to the market turndown, you can take your pick. Supply chains remain snarled, and the Chinese government’s anti-COVID lockdown policies and the Russian war against Ukraine aren’t helping that matter any. Inflation, which started taki

  • Why Consumers Will Buy Ford’s F-150 Lightning, According to Analysts

    Evercore ISI analysts recently took clients on a F-150 Lightning test drive. They came away impressed with Ford's electric pickup.

  • 2 Stocks to Buy During the Nasdaq Bear Market

    The Nasdaq Composite index is down more than 25%, putting it solidly in bear market territory. This is an uncomfortable place for most investors to find themselves in. But for investors buying stocks with time horizons of three years or longer, it can also be a place for opportunity.

  • 3 Dividend Aristocrats That Let You Sleep Well at Night

    In this sense, bear markets can provide a stress test on companies. Over the past four years, we've seen three bear markets: the fall 2018 U.S.-China trade war-induced sell-off, the pandemic-induced bear market of spring 2020, and the bear market we're currently in. Through it all, share prices of Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW), Linde (NYSE: LIN), and Roper Technologies (NYSE: ROP) have held up incredibly well, with all companies continuing to put up impressive results.

  • Elon Musk's SpaceX is poised to become the most valuable U.S. startup

    The shares, which are marketed at about $72, jumped in valuation from last October, when SpaceX's shares were sold at $56 apiece after a 10-1 split and valued the rocket company at $100 billion. The share sale could value SpaceX at over $125 billion, surpassing fintech giant Stripe, which was valued at $115 billion in a secondary sale.It could not be learned how many shares have been made available for sale by the company. It is common for highly valued private companies to offer shares in the secondary market to introduce liquidity for early investors and employees.