Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Picks Up $5 Billion TSMC Stake

Charlotte Yang and Cindy Wang
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- For investors looking for a dip-buying opportunity in the global chip industry, Berkshire Hathaway Inc. may have a recommendation: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Warren Buffett’s conglomerate picked up a $5 billion stake in the firm in the recent quarter amid a rout that wiped out over $250 billion from the stock. It hasn’t commented publicly on the deal but market watchers attribute the purchase to TSMC’s cheap valuations, technology leadership and solid fundamentals.

Berkshire’s buy, along with a similar move by Tiger Global Management LLC, may suggest that value is emerging in the chip industry after a turbulent period marked by slowing demand and US-China tensions. A growing number of Wall Street banks have reaffirmed bullish calls on TSMC, with analysts at Morgan Stanley saying the stock has reached “a good entry point.”

“With its superior technology leadership, TSMC is a great value play in the long-term if you look past the current semiconductor downcycle,” said Andy Wong, fund manager at LW Asset Management. “Buffett could be investing in the next-decade growth with burgeoning demand from IoT, renewable and automobiles.”

TSMC’s shares have jumped about 10% in Taiwan since Berkshire’s acquisition was disclosed last week. Morgan Stanley says they are trading below their downcycle valuation with a 30% to 40% discount due to geopolitical risks, according to a Nov. 8 note.

The stock has a valuation multiple of around 12.6 times based on its estimated earnings for the next year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. estimates that to be the lower end of the 10-year average. The company is cheaper than most of the members of the Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor Index, which tracks the biggest US-listed chip companies.

“We expect TSMC to continue to show its resilience versus other peers during the industry downcycle given its superior execution,” Goldman analysts wrote in a Nov. 16 note. Valuations are attractive and the firm is best placed to capture the industry’s long-term structural growth in 5G, artificial intelligence, high-performance computing and electric vehicles, they added.

Cash Flow

TSMC also has another advantage: it has managed to deliver double-digit sales growth and a gross margin well above 50% this year despite a slowdown in the sector. This has capped the stock’s year-to-date loss at 21%, helping it outperform peers such as Micron Technology Inc. and SK Hynix Inc.

The Taiwanese company’s history of healthy cash flow and stable dividends may have also helped draw Buffett, according to analysts.

“TSMC (and other foundries) all have to incur heavy capital expenditure in the race for tech/capacity leadership, but history shows TSMC has managed to generate respectable cash flows despite capex,” said Phelix Lee, equity analyst at Morningstar Asia Ltd. The company has a track record of paying dividends since the 2000s, he added.

The stock’s latest dividend yield is 2.6%, higher than Micron’s 0.8% and almost on par with SK Hynix’s, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Still, while Buffett’s bet has boosted retail sentiment toward the stock, the shares may continue to experience swings in the short term due to geopolitical risks and inventory adjustments in the chip industry.

The semiconductor sector is at the center of a growing rift between the US and China as the two nations vie for leadership in the global technology industry. Washington has imposed elevated sanctions on high-end chips produced for Chinese customers specifically to forestall them making their way into the hands of the Chinese military.

To reflect the risks, analysts have cut the average target price for TSMC’s stock by about 30% since February. Its shares listed in the US are down over 30% this year, in line with the drop posted by the global semiconductor benchmark.

“Investors are worried about higher-than-usual inventory, which shows no signs of easing yet,” said Jason Su, fund manager at Cathay Taiwan 5G Plus Communications ETF. “Companies including TSMC said earlier they expect inventory correction to continue through first half next year,” he said, adding that chip stocks are likely to rebound after inventory adjustments are completed.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Carvana Faces Cash Crunch From High Debt, Rising Interest Rates

    The used-car dealer that was a pandemic winner is rushing to conserve cash as once-plentiful financing options dry up and business deteriorates.

  • Asia shares, oil prices slide on China COVID outbreaks

    The rash of outbreaks across the country has been a setback to hopes for an early easing in strict pandemic restrictions, one reason cited for a 10% slide in oil prices last week. EUROSTOXX 50 futures lost 0.3% and FTSE futures 0.2%.

  • Collapsed FTX owes nearly $3.1 billion to top 50 creditors

    The exchange owes about $1.45 billion to its top ten creditors, it said in a court filing on Saturday, without naming them. The crypto exchange said on Saturday it has launched a strategic review of its global assets and is preparing for the sale or reorganization of some businesses. A hearing on FTX's so-called first-day motions is set for Tuesday morning before a U.S. bankruptcy judge, according to a separate court filing.

  • Market Rally Holds Key Levels, But This Has Been Difficult; Tesla Woes Continue

    Dow Jones futures: The market rally found support but new buys struggled. Here are seven investing rules to follow. Tesla stock hit fresh bear-market lows.

  • 2 Buffett Stocks to Get Greedy With Now

    Given CEO Warren Buffett's straightforward investing advice and a long track record of huge returns, it's not surprising that investors closely follow Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) every move. Berkshire's most surprising purchase in the third quarter was Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), the world's largest microchip manufacturer.

  • Wall Street Wants to Believe Xi’s Money-Minting Markets Are Back

    (Bloomberg) -- More than two years of growth-squelching policies sent international investors fleeing China. It’s taken all of two weeks to lure them back.Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineFTX Owes Its 50 Biggest Unsecured Creditors More Than $3 BillionTrump Cites Twitter ‘Problems,’ Says He’ll Stick to Own PlatformWall Street’s Chorus of Buy China Calls Is Getting LouderFrom Morga

  • Warren Buffett Invested in the Semiconductor Market -- Should You?

    In today's video, Jose Najarro and Nick Rossolillo discuss Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) and current news affecting the stock. The most popular is the recent position Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway disclosed.

  • 10 Best Retail Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 best retail stocks to buy now. You can skip our discussion on the retail industry and go directly to the 5 Best Retail Stocks to Buy Now. Due to macroeconomic uncertainty, some of the leading retail stocks have taken a beating this year. Inflation is still very […]

  • Housing Industry Braces for a Downturn, but Investors Are Piling In

    Investors are seizing on any sign inflation has peaked as a reason to snap up beaten-down shares. Just look at housing stocks.

  • Malaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before Deadline

    (Bloomberg) -- Would-be Malaysian prime ministers Anwar Ibrahim and Muhyiddin Yassin were locked in a battle to secure enough votes to form a government by a mid-afternoon deadline after Saturday’s election resulted in the country’s first-ever hung parliament. Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineFTX Owes Its 50 Biggest Unsecured Creditors More Than $3 BillionTrump Cites Twitter ‘Prob

  • Police in Kazakhstan Detain Demonstrators on Election Day

    Police in Kazakhstan detained protesters demanding fair elections in Almaty, the country’s largest city, as voters cast ballots in a snap presidential election on November 20, according to reports.Footage taken by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) captures members of the movement Algha, Qazaqstan! unfurling a banner that read, “Will we live to see fair elections?”Kazakhs were voting in a presidential election that had been originally scheduled for 2024 but moved earlier because of ongoing unrest.According to RFE/RL, a “few dozen” demonstrators were detained by police for “several hours.” The group had tried several times, unsuccessfully, to register as a political party, the news service said.Votes at the time of poll closures indicated incumbent President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev would remain in power. Credit: Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty via Storyful

  • Latest search for Tulsa Race Massacre victims comes to end

    The latest search for remains of victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre has ended with 32 additional caskets discovered and eight sets of remains exhumed, according to the city. The excavation and exhumations at Tulsa’s Oaklawn Cemetery that began Oct. 26 ended Friday and the remains were sent to a nearby lab for analysis and DNA collection. Searchers sought unmarked graves of people who were probably male, in plain caskets with signs of gunshot trauma — criteria for further investigation that were based on newspaper reports at the time, said forensic anthropologist Phoebe Stubblefield.

  • Younger Chinese are spurning factory jobs that power the economy

    Growing up in a Chinese village, Julian Zhu only saw his father a few times a year when he returned for holidays from his exhausting job in a textile mill in southern Guangdong province. For Zhu, and millions of other younger Chinese, the low pay, long hours of drudgery and the risk of injuries are no longer sacrifices worth making. "After a while that work makes your mind numb," said the 32-year-old, who quit the production lines some years ago and now makes a living selling milk formula and doing scooter deliveries for a supermarket in Shenzhen, China's southern tech hub.

  • Warren Buffett Doesn't Follow His Own Advice -- and It's Made Him Richer

    Warren Buffett has made many memorable statements throughout the years. One I've always especially liked is this line he wrote in his 1996 letter to Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) shareholders: "If you aren't willing to own a stock for 10 years, don't even think about owning it for 10 minutes." You'd also probably think Buffett has always practiced what he's preached.

  • Passive Income in a Bear Market? 1 Stock Warren Buffett Bought

    Following the lead of investing legends like Warren Buffett isn't a bad strategy as long as you just use the information to narrow down your stock choices and do your own due diligence. Although Buffett has generated average annual returns of 20% since 1965, or almost double those of the S&P 500, his more recent performance has been well below those historical averages, or only about 8% a year over the past five years. The time between when Buffett buys or sells any particular stock and when he reports the trade could be substantial.

  • Here’s everything coming to Amazon’s Prime Video in December 2022

    Get ready for a new season of the spy thriller 'Jack Ryan,' the wealthy family drama 'Riches' and much more

  • Covid Zero Returns to Chinese City Rumored to Be Reopening

    (Bloomberg) -- A city near Beijing that was rumored to be a test case for China dispensing with all virus restrictions has suspended schools, locked down universities and asked residents to stay at home for five days, a potential sign officials are reverting to tighter Covid Zero curbs as cases multiply. Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineFTX Owes Its 50 Biggest Unsecured Creditors

  • In Dublin, It’s Elon Musk Versus the Housing Market

    (Bloomberg) -- At Twitter’s European headquarters, surviving employees have one big problem with Elon Musk’s demand that everyone must return to the office: finding somewhere to live.Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineFTX Owes Its 50 Biggest Unsecured Creditors More Than $3 BillionTrump Cites Twitter ‘Problems,’ Says He’ll Stick to Own PlatformWall Street’s Chorus of Buy China Calls

  • 15 Major Companies That Accept Bitcoin as Payment

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 15 major companies that accept Bitcoin as payment. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see the 5 Major Companies that Accept Bitcoin as Payment. The world of cryptocurrency is a strange one, and despite having been in existence for well […]

  • 9 Biggest EV Charging and Infrastructure Companies in the World

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 9 biggest EV charging and infrastructure companies in the world. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see 5 Biggest EV Charging and Infrastructure Companies in the World. The highly evident effects of climate change all over the world are forcing the […]