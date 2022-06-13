Warren Buffett broke up with most of his beloved banks — so why is he swooning over this one?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Vishesh Raisinghani
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Warren Buffett
    Warren Buffett
    CEO of Berkshire Hathaway
Warren Buffett broke up with most of his beloved banks — so why is he swooning over this one?
Warren Buffett broke up with most of his beloved banks — so why is he swooning over this one?

The Oracle of Omaha has had a busy quarter.

According to his latest 13F filing, Warren Buffett has deployed roughly one-third of his cash into new investments during the first three months of the year.

As always, Buffett’s biggest swings are noteworthy. However, his decision to sell most bank stocks while adding Citigroup (C) to Berkshire Hathaway’s (BRK) portfolio is puzzling Wall Street.

Here’s why this contradiction has caught so much attention.

Buffett loves banks

Buffett is deeply familiar with banking and financial services. He believes the business is relatively straightforward and can be extremely lucrative if managed well.

“If you can just stay away from following the fads, and really making a lot of bad loans, banking has been a remarkably good business in this country,” he told Berkshire Hathaway investors in 2003.

What about the 2008 Global Financial Crisis? Buffett went on a shopping spree during that time, picking up stakes in JP Morgan (JPM) and Goldman Sachs (GS).

For several years, major banks have been the biggest holdings in the Berkshire portfolio. In 2009, he even said Wells Fargo (WFC) was his highest-conviction investment.

“If I had to put all my net worth in one stock, that would’ve been the stock,” he told Berkshire shareholders.

Catching Buffett on the rebound

This year, Buffett has completely exited all these investments. Only a few banks remain in the portfolio.

That doesn’t mean the love affair with financial services is over.

In fact, Buffett added a new bank to his collection this year: Citigroup. During the first quarter of 2022, he added 55 million shares of Citigroup to the Berkshire portfolio.

The stake is now worth $2.5 billion, making it the 16th largest holding in the basket.

The bet seems to be predicated on a turnaround story.

Citigroup’s transformation

Citigroup has lagged behind its peers. Over the past five years, the stock is down over 28%.

Compare that to Bank of America’s 37% return over the same period. Even the SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE) is up 1.9%.

The company is now attempting a turnaround to catch up. Last year, Citigroup’s board appointed Jane Fraser as the new CEO — making her the first female leader of a major U.S. bank.

Fraser's strategy involves focusing on the more profitable segments of the business. Citigroup is selling or shutting down operations in Mexico, Australia, Philippines, South Korea and elsewhere.

Citi stock hasn’t fully reflected this new strategy.

An undervalued opportunity?

Citigroup stock currently trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.6. Its price-to-book ratio is 0.52. That’s significantly lower than the industry average of 9.45 and 1.12 respectively.

Put simply, the stock is cheap.

If the new management team can streamline operations and boost profitability, the bank’s valuation could catch up with peers.

Meanwhile, a rising interest rate environment should provide another tailwind.

What to read next

This article provides information only and should not be construed as advice. It is provided without warranty of any kind.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: What's Inside Berkshire Hathaway's Portfolio?

    You must keep up on Warren Buffett stocks: The Berkshire Hathaway chief sticks to a winning investing formula, but he does not sit still.

  • Early bids for final charity lunch with Buffett top $3M

    Bidding for a final, private lunch with Warren Buffett, an event that has raised tens of millions for a California charity, has already topped $3 million. It will be the first private lunch offered with the billionaire since a record-setting bid in 2019. The past two auctions were called off due to the pandemic and Buffett has said this will be the last.

  • Deutsche Bank investors can sue in U.S. over Epstein, Russian oligarch ties

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -A U.S. judge on Monday said shareholders can sue Deutsche Bank AG for allegedly hiding shortfalls in its internal controls while doing business with risky, ultra-rich clients like the sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and Russian oligarchs. U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff in Manhattan said shareholders may try to prove in their proposed class action that the German bank was aware its know-your-customer and anti-money laundering controls were ineffective, and that its share price fell as the truth became known. In a 30-page decision, Rakoff said the complaint described specific processes that Deutsche Bank knowingly undermined through an "unwritten but pervasive practice" of exempting rich, politically connected clients from normal internal scrutiny.

  • 5 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy and Never Sell

    Since becoming CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, billionaire Warren Buffett has run a master class on how to make money. The first Buffett stock to buy and hold forever is healthcare conglomerate Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ).

  • Texas Feels Like Bitcoin Country (Maybe Because I Was There for a Bitcoin Conference)

    A Bitcoin developer conference last week put three important Bitcoin themes in focus: lightning, design and education.

  • Coinbase and Billionaire Saylor Swept Up in Bitcoin Crash

    Bitcoin prices are moving to their lowest levels since 2020. Economist Adam Schiff, one of the biggest critics of bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, predicts that the most popular digital currency will drop at least as low as $20,000. Bitcoin alone represents a bit more than 45% of the crypto market, according to data firm CoinGecko.

  • Bear Market News And How To Handle A Market Correction

    What is a bear market? What should investors do in a market correction? How can you spot a bear market bottom? Get answers here.

  • Last Warren Buffett lunch auction fetches $3 million early bid

    (Reuters) -A last chance for bidders to dine with Warren Buffett has garnered a $3 million early bid, as the 91-year-old billionaire auctions a final lunch to raise money for a San Francisco charity. The Berkshire Hathaway Inc chairman has since 2000 raised more than $34.2 million for Glide, a nonprofit that offers meals, shelter, HIV and hepatitis C tests, job training and children's programs to the poor, homeless and substance abusers. Buffett's first wife Susan, who died in 2004, introduced him to Glide after volunteering for the charity.

  • Could the Fed Raise Rates 100 Basis Points June 15?

    After the June 10 news that consumer prices soared 8.6% in the 12 months through May, forecasts for Fed tightening rose.

  • Wall Street Sours on S&P as Margin Woes Rattle Corporate America

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street is afraid to buy the dip this time around.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi BlowupBond Yields, Dollar Surge With Fed Bets as Recession Risk GrowsCrypto Debacle at Celsius Rattles Market Already Shaken by TerraEven amid this latest leg of the stock market selloff, equities still aren’t fully reflecting

  • The Bear Market Is Officially Here. What Comes Next, According to History.

    Things will probably get worse before they get better. But in the past, the S&P 500 rose 17% on average in the year after a bear market.

  • Bitcoin Plunges to 18-Month Low. Should You Buy?

    Bitcoin slipped below $23,000 -- falling over 18% in 24 hours and almost 25% in the past seven days, according to CoinGecko data. Other altcoins fell even further, with Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL) each down more than 30% in the past week. Bitcoin has been hovering around the $29,000 to $30,000 mark for the past month, so today's drop marked a significant downward break.

  • The Stock Market Is Getting Crushed. How Much More It Could Fall.

    The S&P 500 is showing clear signs of weakness that have it on a path for more losses—even to 3250, chart watchers say.

  • Micron Technology Stock Slumps After Getting Downgraded Again

    Micron Technology stock was sliding Monday after the memory chip provider got its second downgrade in less than two weeks despite being one of the cheapest stocks in the market. Summit Insights analyst Kinngai Chan lowered his rating to Hold from Buy on Micron’s stock as he no longer expects the memory market’s demand-supply dynamics to improve this year. The company received a Sell-equivalent rating from Piper Sandler’s Harsh Kumar earlier this month.

  • Wall Street's China Problems Multiply

    A new obstacle emerging for Wall Street banks operating in China with regulators warning them not to pay their top people too much. Cathy Chan reports on Bloomberg Television.

  • Why the Market Slump is Good News

    U.S. stocks are plunging to fresh lows for the year as a bear-market rally from their previous lows in late May gets wiped away. The big names that led the bull market for years are being humbled. The so-called FAANG stocks are all well off their highs from late 2021, none more so than Netflix which has dropped nearly 75% in less than 8 months.

  • Top Analyst Reports for Berkshire Hathaway, AbbVie & TotalEnergies

    Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B), AbbVie Inc. (ABBV), and TotalEnergies SE (TTE).

  • Sell-Everything Markets Are Serving Up Healthier Doses of Panic

    (Bloomberg) -- With stocks, bonds and crypto plummeting, inflation out of control and months of Federal Reserve tightening to come, it’s starting to feel like everything that can go wrong in financial markets is. Panic is in the air. For traders looking for a silver lining, that’s about the best that can be said.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion

  • Binance resumes bitcoin withdrawals as crypto prices crater

    The world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, instituted a pause on withdrawals of bitcoin Monday morning

  • ‘We’re finally starting to see the VIX wake up,’ strategist says

    RBC Capital Markets Equity Derivatives Strategist Amy Wu Silverman joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss volatility, stock futures, hedges, the state of cryptocurrency, and the outlook for investors.