  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The big question ahead of Berkshire Hathaway's 2022 meeting: End of an era?

Aarthi Swaminathan
·Reporter
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Charlie Munger
    Charlie Munger
    American business magnate, lawyer, investor, and philanthropist
  • Warren Buffett
    Warren Buffett
    CEO of Berkshire Hathaway

Legendary investors Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger are both past 90 years old, and experts say it wouldn't be surprising if they retired at Saturday's Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting.

Munger already stepped down as chairman of the Daily Journal Corp. in March after 45 years in that role.

"Well, I wouldn't be shocked," Bill Smead, CIO at Smead Capital Management, told Yahoo Finance. "For Charlie to step down at Daily Journal tells me that he's just not comfortable, so that wouldn't be shocking. And Warren isn't really running the business side of the business."

The Oracle of Omaha and his longtime business partner, Munger, will appear together this Saturday during Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK-A, BRK-B) annual meeting. Forty thousand shareholders are expected to descend upon Omaha, in the first time it's being held in person since the onset of the pandemic. The possibility of Munger's retirement may be more imminent given that he's older.

"While I expect his role in terms of being a Warren Buffett confidante will continue as long as he's able to, I wouldn't be shocked if he stepped away from being a vice chairman and took on a more informal role," Glenn Tongue, managing partner at Deerhaven Capital, told Yahoo Finance.

Buffett, 91, and Munger, 98, started holding the shareholder meeting decades ago, and it's since become known as "Woodstock for capitalists." Shareholders come from all over the world to enjoy Berkshire-held company offerings like See's Candies, Coca-Cola and Dairy Queen.

Warren Buffett (L), CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, and vice chairman Charlie Munger attend the 2019 annual shareholders meeting in Omaha, Nebraska, May 3, 2019. (Photo by Johannes EISELE / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/Getty Images)
Warren Buffett (L), CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, and vice chairman Charlie Munger attend the 2019 annual shareholders meeting in Omaha, Nebraska, May 3, 2019. (Photo by Johannes EISELE / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/Getty Images)

Replacing Buffett and Munger

Over the last two years, Buffett and Munger have made their succession plan clear to investors, by installing four key executives at the helm of the conglomerate: Greg Abel, who heads Berkshire Hathaway Energy and is likely to become CEO, Ajit Jain, who oversees the insurance business, and investment managers Todd Combs and Ted Weschler.

“The directors are in agreement that if something were to happen to me tonight, it would be Greg who’d take over tomorrow morning,” Buffett told CNBC in 2021.

Abel, who's 59 years old, is a Canadian businessperson with extensive experience in the energy sector, while 70-year-old Jain has worked in Berkshire's insurance business for many years.

"I think the succession plan makes sense — while both Greg Abel and Ajit Jain are extremely capable, Abel’s broader industrial experience seems more relevant to the broader swathes of Berkshire’s businesses than Jain’s insurance experience," Meyer Shields, an analyst covering the company at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, told Yahoo Finance in an email.

"Jain is also older (and concerns about his successor could explain Berkshire’s latest acquisition), and I think Berkshire wants another multi-decade CEO as a means of preserving corporate culture," Shields added.

Ultimately, "no one can replace Charlie, no one can replace Warren," Tongue stressed.

Aarthi is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. She can be reached at aarthi@yahoofinance.com. Follow her on Twitter @aarthiswami.

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Flipboard, and LinkedIn

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk should be given a chance to fix Twitter, noted tech investor says

    One tech industry heavyweight weighs in on Elon Musk's bid for Twitter.

  • The Berkshire Hathaway Annual Shareholders Meeting Is Back In Person. We’re Covering It From Omaha.

    The meeting is being held in person in 2022, after a two-year pandemic hiatus moved the so-called “Woodstock for Capitalists” online.

  • How to manage your money during a recession, according to personal finance experts

    Roughly 80% of U.S. adults say they believe a recession is coming this year. Here's how investors should protect their portfolios if they're right.

  • Berkshire bought $51 billion stock as Buffett combats supply chain; operating results flat

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc dove into equity markets in the first quarter, spending more than $51 billion on stocks including a much larger stake in Chevron Corp. Berkshire, which Buffett has run since 1965, also said on Saturday quarterly operating profit was little changed from a year earlier, with some businesses able to fend off supply chain disruptions. The Omaha, Nebraska-based company also said it repurchased $3.2 billion of its own stock in the quarter, but none in the first three weeks of April.

  • Buffett and Munger to hold first in-person Berkshire meeting since 2019

    Yahoo Finance Editor-in-Chief Andy Serwer joins the Live show to break down what to expect from Berkshire Hathaway's in-person shareholders meeting with CEO Warren Buffett and Vice Chairman Charles Munger.

  • Warren Buffett: We didn't repurchase any Berkshire stock in April

    Warren Buffett is back to his old ways on repurchasing stock.

  • Elon Musk reportedly has new Twitter CEO lined up

    Elon Musk reportedly has some new plans for Twitter's C-suite. The Tesla CEO whose recent $44 billion bid to acquire Twitter was accepted is now putting plans in place for a new CEO at the San Francisco company, according to Reuters, which reported that Musk has decided on who he plans to appoint but has yet to publicly release the name. Musk reportedly reiterated to Twitter Chairman Bret Taylor that he isn't confident regarding the company’s management — a tone he had struck in his earlier SEC filings — and he also told banks that he plans to create a way to monetize tweets that go viral or include important information and suggested charging a fee when third-party websites quote or embed tweets from verified accounts.

  • Big Tech is no longer winning as big, but these two stocks still seem safe

    The Big Tech earnings boom is officially over, but some of the world's most powerful and valuable companies are breaking off from the pack.

  • Retirement: Financial planner explains health care choices to consider

    Dr. Carolyn McClanahan, a CFP at Life Planning Partners, joins Yahoo Finance Live to break down health care and Medicare options that investors should consider when planning for retirement.

  • Warren Buffett Is Still Setting Berkshire’s Direction. For How Much Longer?

    The Oracle of Omaha, at 91, sits atop a conglomerate that is outperforming the S&P 500 and earning record profits. Yet some shareholders want him to cede more control.

  • Bidenomics: Republicans pounce on economic slowdown

    Yahoo Finance's Rick Newman details the political climate around declining GDP, inflation, recession concerns from Republican lawmakers, voter sentiments on policy pushes, and gas prices.

  • Bank of America’s Hartnett Sees ‘Pain and Exit’ If S&P 500 Dips Below 4,000

    (Bloomberg) -- A drop below 4,000 index points for the S&P 500 will be a “tipping point,” which could potentially trigger a mass exodus from equities, according to Bank of America Corp. strategists. Most Read from BloombergBiden Eyes Student-Loan Forgiveness Starting at $10,000Musk Engages in Twitter Spat After Rebuttal From Ocasio-CortezChina Calls Russia Relationship a ‘New Model’ for the WorldU.S. Seeks ‘Urgent’ Data on Covid Relapses After Using Pfizer’s DrugElon Musk Offloads $4 Billion of

  • Inflation Rises to Four-Decade High, According to the Fed’s Preferred Measure

    Inflation accelerated in March to its fastest pace since 1982, measured by the Federal Reserve’s preferred gauge, as the Ukraine war pushed up energy prices and supply problems and strong U.S. consumer demand persisted. Consumer prices rose 6.6% in March from a year before, up from February’s revised 6.3% increase, as measured by the Commerce Department’s personal-consumption expenditures price index, which it reported Friday. The so-called core PCE index—which excludes volatile food and energy prices—increased 5.2% in March from a year earlier, down from a revised 5.3% in the year through February.

  • BofA Strategists Cut S&P 500 Projection

    The S&P 500 has dropped 13% so far this year, and many experts are turning more bearish toward stocks. Bank of America strategists led by Savita Subramanian list some of the unanticipated negative factors that have cropped up this year. "We weren't forecasting a war, and the Russia/Ukraine conflict exacerbated commodity price inflation and also hit Europe GDP hard."

  • Family remembers U.S. Marine veteran killed fighting in Ukraine

    President Biden is asking Congress to approve $33 billion in Ukraine aid to ramp up pressure on Russia. This comes as a family mourns the loss of a U.S. Marine veteran who was killed fighting alongside Ukrainian forces. Debra Alfarone has more.

  • Dow Jones Dives; Tesla Stock Falls As Elon Musk Reveals This; Amazon Plunges Despite Bullish Calls

    The Dow Jones sank. Tesla stock reversed as Elon Musk made a declaration. Amazon stock plunged despite bullish Wall Street calls.

  • East Ukraine under heavy fire in advance of Russian holiday in May

    Moscow's offensive in eastern Ukraine gathered momentum as several areas came under heavy shelling Thursday, amid suspicions Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to score a major battlefield success in time for Victory Day, one of Russia's proudest holidays, on May 9.

  • Beijing moves to mollify tech bosses as COVID threatens economy-source

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -China's top leaders will meet with tech executives early next month, a person with knowledge of the matter said on Friday, raising hopes that Beijing will ease off its sweeping regulatory clampdown on the once-freewheeling sector. Beijing is scheduled to hold a symposium with a number of internet companies, in particular those which have been battered by last year's crackdown on the so-called "platform economy", said the person. President Xi Jinping is expected to attend and chair the meeting.

  • UPDATE 1-Twitter CEO faces employee anger over Musk attacks at company-wide meeting

    Twitter Chief Executive Parag Agrawal sought to quell employee anger on Friday during a company-wide meeting where employees demanded answers to how managers planned to handle an anticipated mass exodus prompted by Elon Musk. The meeting comes after Musk, the Tesla chief executive who sealed a $44 billion deal to buy the social media company, repeatedly criticized Twitter's content moderation practices and a top executive responsible for setting speech and safety policies. At the internal town hall meeting, which was heard by Reuters, executives said the company would monitor staff attrition daily, but it was too soon to tell how the buyout deal with Musk would affect staff retention.

  • Almost Half of Brits Find It Hard to Pay Their Energy Bills

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergMusk Engages in Twitter Spat After Rebuttal From Ocasio-CortezBiden Eyes Student-Loan Forgiveness Starting at $10,000China Calls Russia Relationship a ‘New Model’ for the WorldBiden Seeks to Rob Putin of His Top Scientists With Visa LureU.S. Seeks ‘Urgent’ Data on Covid Relapses After Using Pfizer’s DrugAbout 40% of U.K. adults said that they’re finding it either somewhat or very difficult to afford their energy bills, according to a survey by the country’s