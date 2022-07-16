Warren Buffett Doesn't Buy Real Estate - Here's Why Most Investors Shouldn't Either

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kevin Vandenboss
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Warren Buffett
    Warren Buffett
    CEO of Berkshire Hathaway

Warren Buffett’s long-term outlook on investments has proven successful over the years, with Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) outperforming the S&P 500 in total returns by about 84% over the past 20 years. If there’s one thing that’s made Buffett one of the most successful investors in history, it’s his commitment to his strategy.

While several new investment techniques and algorithms have come and gone over the years, Buffett has maintained his fairly simple strategy of picking solid companies and focusing on long-term growth while somehow ignoring the noise that has most investors constantly second-guessing themselves.

It may seem odd that somebody with such a disciplined long-term approach to investing has no interest in purchasing real estate, especially since it's what vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway Charles Munger used to build his fortune.

Buying Real Estate vs Investing in Real Estate

Buffett isn’t against investing in real estate. In fact, he has invested in several real estate investment trusts (REITs) over the years and currently owns a large stake in Store Capital Corp (NYSE: STOR). However, he knows it makes little sense for him to get into the business of being a landlord.

Buying and managing real estate is more of a business than it is an investment, and Buffett knows that his time is better spent choosing companies to invest in than it is running a real estate business.

Real estate is a tough business. For most people, it requires scaling the business to comprise several properties in order to build massive wealth. Many individual investors get into real estate with the idea that it’s going to be a passive investment, and most of these individuals eventually exit the properties once realizing what they’ve actually gotten into.

Investing in real estate is a different story. Passive real estate investments allow investors to reap the rewards of this profitable asset class without taking on the management responsibilities.

The FTSE Nareit All Equity REITs index has outperformed the S&P 500 in total returns during 13 out of the last 20 years, producing an average total annual return of 13.1% versus 11.1% for the S&P 500.

Many investors that have turned to the private markets for passive real estate investments have averaged even greater returns. For instance, the real estate crowdfunding platform RealtyMogul has produced an average internal rate of return (IRR) of 17.2% for investors on its fully realized deals since inception.

Related: Real Estate Crowdfunding Returns Compared

Passive investors have options to buy shares of short-term real estate loans, make equity investments in cash-flowing multifamily properties, help fund large-scale developments or simply invest in a managed fund. While the potential profit may not be as high as buying or developing real estate, the likelihood of long-term success is much higher for most investors.

 

Looking for ways to boost your returns? Check out Benzinga's coverage on Alternative Real Estate Investments:

Or browse current investment options based on your criteria with Benzinga’s Offering Screener

 

The returns realized through owning real estate are a direct result of the time, energy and money that goes into it. While that business has been the source of many great fortunes over the years, it’s just simply not a business that makes sense for most people.

Photo: Courtesy of Fortune Live Media on Flickr

See more from Benzinga

Don't miss real-time alerts on your stocks - join Benzinga Pro for free! Try the tool that will help you invest smarter, faster, and better.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett’s Best Investing Advice

    Warren Buffett is one of the most successful investors of all time, and he credits his success to sticking to a few basic investing principles. See: 9 Bills You Should Never Put on AutopayFind Out:...

  • 3 Stocks Warren Buffett Piled Into as the Nasdaq Plunged During the Second Quarter

    For nearly six decades, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has stood head and shoulders above most money managers. Since taking the reins of Berkshire in 1965, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $610 billion in value for shareholders, as well as led the company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to an aggregate return in excess of 3,600,000%. Given the Oracle of Omaha's incredible track record, investors tend to pay close attention to what he and his investing team are buying and selling.

  • Liz Truss: I’ll put an end to ‘Stalinist’ housing targets

    Liz Truss has pledged to scrap “Whitehall-inspired Stalinist housing targets”, saying she would do away with “Labour approaches” in favour of tax cuts and deregulation to encourage firms to build new homes.

  • Russian invading forces attack Kharkiv overnight, says regional governor

    Russians launched missile attacks on civilian infrastructure in the city of Kharkiv overnight on July 15, the head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration Oleg Synegubov said in a Telegram messenger post.

  • Russia launches deadly strike on a Ukrainian city

    STORY: Burnt-out cars and rubble lay in the street - while workers clear debris in the Ukrainian city of Vinnytsia.Officials here say the city was struck by Russian cruise missiles - killing at least 21 people, including three children. Dozens of others are injured.Ukrainian President Vlodomyr Zelenskiy called it an act of terror."Today, in the morning, Russian missiles hit the city of Vinnytsia, an ordinary, peaceful city. Cruise missiles hit two community facilities. Houses were destroyed. A medical center was destroyed. Cars and trams were on fire. This is an act of Russian terror.”The Russian defense ministry, which denies deliberately targeting civilians, did not immediately comment on the strike.But a grim search is on for survivors. Emergency services say they're unlikely to find any under the rubble.The attack came a day after a breakthrough in talks between Moscow and Kyiv - to unblock Ukrainian grain exports... and underscores how far the two sides remain from a peace settlement.Vinnytsia - a city of 370,000 people - hosts the command headquarters of the Ukrainian Air Force, according to an official Ukrainian military website.Meanwhile - the United States and 40 other countries have agreed to coordinate investigations into suspected Russian war crimes in Ukraine.They'll be creating an umbrella group for investigations, training Ukrainian prosecutors and expanding the number of forensic teams operating in Ukraine.With some 23,000 war crimes investigations now open and different countries heading teams, officials say evidence needs to be credible and organized.Russia has repeatedly denied involvement in war crimes.

  • What's in the Offing for Kinder Morgan's (KMI) Q2 Earnings?

    Kinder Morgan (KMI) is likely to have generated stable fee-based revenues in Q2 from its diverse and vast network of midstream assets.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks: Tech Crackdown, Covid Fears Return

    Here are July's best Chinese stocks to buy and watch. Hopes for new stimulus and EV subsidies have helped Chinese stocks, but are crackdowns over?

  • ‘There are considerable headwinds in the Fed’s fight against inflation’: The biggest monthly rent increase in 36 years adds fuel to the inflation fire

    Rent prices rose by 0.8% in June from a month earlier, the Labor Department says — the largest monthly gain since 1986.

  • Here's how President Joe Biden went from 'Middle-Class Joe' to millionaire

    President Joe Biden built his fortune mostly after 2016 through book royalties and speaking engagements.

  • 3 Top Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks for the Second Half of 2022

    After a couple years of underperforming the S&P 500, CEO Warren Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway have returned to crushing the market in 2022. The investment conglomerate's value-focused approach to portfolio composition and penchant for identifying sturdy businesses have helped its stock holdings significantly outperform the market at large. With the market outlook still looking turbulent, the Berkshire portfolio may be a good place to turn to for stock-picking inspiration, and dividend-paying companies in the cohort could be particularly well suited to generate returns in the current climate.

  • Here’s the sector most at risk from Russia permanently shutting off gas to Germany — and it’s taking a tumble

    There are few companies with more at stake from Russian natural-gas flows into Germany than the chemicals sector.

  • Dow Jones Giant UnitedHealth Breaks Out, Leading 5 Stocks To Watch

    Dow Jones stock UnitedHealth and AbbVie boast favorable tailwinds. They lead this week's top stocks to watch.

  • The occupiers decided to evict pro-Ukrainian activists from Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - FRIDAY, JULY 15, 2022, 8:41 The chieftains of the occupation authorities of the Kherson and Zaporizhia Oblasts signed "decrees" that provide for forced expulsion from the regions for "extremist activities".

  • Jaylen Mbakwe, Alabama football target and No. 1 in-state prospect, 'close to commitment'

    Clay-Chalkville 2024 four-star cornerback Jaylen Mbawke will announce his commitment before his junior season, possibly the final week of July.

  • Here are the 10 worst cities for job seekers right now

    Story at a glance A new report from MoneyGeek, a personal finance company, ranked Honolulu, Hawaii and New York City as the worst cities for job seekers at the moment. The report comes shortly after data from the U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics show that employers added 372,000 new jobs amid worries of a recession. Those cities…

  • Is Walgreens a Warren Buffett Stock?

    Warren Buffett is a stickler for consistency, and it's no surprise why. Companies like Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) seem like obvious candidates for investors like Buffett. One of Buffett's biggest points of emphasis in investing is whether or not a business has an economic moat, and if it does, how wide.

  • Why Scottie Pippen calls Steph Curry a mini-LeBron James

    The careers of Steph Curry and LeBron James have always been intertwined, but Scottie Pippen used a unique comparison to tie the two players together.

  • Over Half of Workers Have an Unrealistic Retirement Plan -- and It Could Cost Them Big

    When thinking ahead to retirement and making plans for your future, it's important that you make realistic assessments of what life will be like in your senior years. Unfortunately, many workers have plans for their retirement that are unlikely to pan out. A recent study from the Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies showcased one huge flaw in the retirement plans many Americans are making.

  • My mother-in-law moved into our rental home years ago and made $60,000 in upgrades. We now want to sell. Should we repay her?

    ' We covered the house payments while this was happening as well as put in our own money to fix up stuff. I specifically asked her to not do one of the upgrades, and she did it anyway.'

  • Democratic senator questions why Manchin is chairman of Natural Resources panel

    Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) said Friday he is questioning why Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) is the chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee after Manchin refused to back climate provisions in a Democratic budget reconciliation package. “We have an opportunity to address the climate crisis right now. Senator Manchin’s refusal to act is…