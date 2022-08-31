How Warren Buffett Finds His Best Investments

The best way to reduce risk in investing is with research. Research is the only way investors can build their understanding of companies and industries, and reduce (as much as possible) the threat of something happening they have not planned for first.

But its not enough just to research individual companies. Investors should start by researching individual companies, but also branch out into different industries and sectors to understand how organizations fit into place in the grander scheme of things.





This approach also helps identify where any potential threats might emerge and where there are opportunities for companies to grow and take advantage of potential gaps in the market. Whats more, it could also highlight any potential risks to a company's strategy.

For example, if one identifies that a company is trying to expand into a market where theres already significant competition, it could be a sign that its expansion plans are not going to play out as expected.

Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) explained this principle at a Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (BRK.B) annual meeting in the mid-1990s:



I like to understand just generally whats going on in all kinds of businesses. If we own stock in a company and in an industry, and there are eight other companies that are in the same industry, I want to own or be on the mailing list for the reports for the other eight, because I cant understand how my company is doing unless I understand what the other eight are doing. I want to have the perspective of, in terms of market share, whats going on in the business or their margins or the trend of margins, all kinds of things that I cant get unless I know I cant be an intelligent owner of a business unless I know what all the other businesses in that industry are doing.

The Oracle of Omaha went on to highlight the benefits of what he called outside information:"



But outside information theres all kinds of information around, as to businesses. And you dont have to understand all of them. You just have to understand the ones that youre thinking about getting in. And you can do it, if you just nobody will do it for you. You cant read in my view you cant read Wall Street reports and get anything out of them. You have to do it yourself and get your arms around it.





The only constant in the world of business is change, and the only way to understand where change is coming from is to look at the outside environment.

Indeed, its impossible to tell if a company is facing more competition in its market by reading its annual report. Most businesses wont provide that sort of information. In fact, many companies may actively try to suppress the information in order to present a more optimistic and favorable view of their own operations.

The only way investors will be able to get ahold of this information is to do the work themselves. Thats what Buffett was really getting at. The only way to develop an investment case, and build the knowledge required to arrive at a solid conclusion, is to do the work yourself. Otherwise, its easy to become influenced by outside factors.

Unfortunately, this strategy isnt easy. It requires hard work, time and effort. But thats what separates the great investors from the average investors. Great investors are willing to do the hard work, the legwork that is required to understand how different companies operate and where they have scope to succeed and where they will likely fail.

Buffett has said before that he enjoys learning about different businesses and how they make money. Its this kind of love of investing thats so important. Otherwise it can be hard to find the time to do the work.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

