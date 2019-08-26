Warren Buffett Generates $3.4 Billion in Dividend Income Annually From These 5 Stocks

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A)(NYSE: BRK-B) CEO Warren Buffett is arguably the greatest investor of our generation. Sporting seed capital totaling $10,000 in the mid-1950s, Buffett has invested his way into a $79 billion net worth as of today.

Yet, what's most interesting about Buffett's investing style is that it doesn't involve any fancy charting technology or quantitative analysis. Rather, the Oracle of Omaha chooses to focus his research on a couple of sectors -- financials, information technology, and consumer staples -- then purchases companies he believes have competitive advantages over the long run. Buffett and his team then hang on for a long period of time and reap the rewards. With Berkshire Hathaway's book value gaining 1,091,899% between 1965 and 2018, it's pretty evident that Buffett knows what he's doing.

Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett at his company's annual shareholder meeting. Image source: The Motley Fool.

There's a silent hero in Buffett's portfolio

But there's a silent hero in Warren Buffett's portfolio that's responsible for a lot of the heavy lifting: dividend stocks.

Dividend stocks offer a number of advantages to investors. For starters, they usually act as a beacon for time-tested, profitable businesses. Think of it this way: A business would be unlikely to share a percentage of its profits if management didn't feel confident that it would remain profitable and/or grow over the long run.

Dividend payouts can also help calm nerves and hedge against inevitable downturns in the stock market. Although dividend payouts are unlikely to offset big swings lower in the market, they can help jittery investors keep a level head.

Most importantly, dividends can be reinvested back into more shares of dividend-paying stock via a dividend reinvestment plan, or DRIP. Using your payout to purchase more shares of dividend-paying stock leads to a larger payout and more shares owned, thereby compounding your wealth.

Though Buffett isn't necessarily reinvesting his payouts, he is generating a boatload of dividend income each year for Berkshire Hathaway. When Yours Truly ran the numbers in January, Berkshire Hathaway was on track to generate more than $4.6 billion in dividend income this year. But there have been stocks sold, companies added, and payouts upped or decreased since the beginning of the year.