Is Warren Buffett Right to Be Holding UPS?

According to Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK-A) latest quarterly SEC filing, Warren Buffet's investment vehicle is holding nearly 60 thousand shares in United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS). While it's one of his smaller holdings, the investment guru is known for only taking positions in companies he's willing to hold for the long term because he believes in their core value. That said, let's take a look at the investment case for UPS and see whether it's a Buffet-like stock or not.

Why UPS is a Buffett stock

Given Buffett's preference for long-term investments with sustainable cash flow streams, UPS appears to immediately fit the bill. Alongside FedEx (NYSE: FDX) and Deutsche Post's DHL, UPS is one of the dominant forces in express and courier service. Throw in the long-term growth opportunity from burgeoning e-commerce demand and UPS looks well set to generate a steady flow of earnings and cash flow for years to come.

Not all e-commerce packages are easy to deliver. Image source: Getty Images.

Moreover, a quick comparison of some its operational metrics with FedEx's shows that UPS tends to have a higher operating margin, earns higher returns on invested capital, and also generates more free cash flow from its assets than its key rival does.

Is it an open-and-shut case for UPS being an archetypal Buffett stock? Unfortunately, it's not quite that simple.

The case against UPS

While a cursory look suggests UPS is a perfect fit, a closer look at the details of its performance in recent years suggests otherwise. In a nutshell, the company has faced three stumbling blocks that have forced the company to change its approach to business. Consequently, it's become harder to judge UPS's long-term cash flow.

E-commerce growth has been positive for volume growth, but it's created margin challenges.

The pressure of delivering a good service during peak demand days in the holiday season has led to profit shortfalls and the need to expand network capacity.

UPS has been forced to increase its capital spending in order to modernize and expand its network in order to service e-commerce growth.

The three bullet points above are all somewhat related and systemic in nature -- FedEx has also had similar issues.

UPS e-commerce growth

E-commerce shipment growth is good news from a revenue growth perspective. However, as you can see below, UPS and FedEx have seen margin pressure in recent years due to a combination of the difficulties of dealing with peak demand days and the fact that many large e-commerce deliveries -- mattresses and trampolines, for example -- can be bulky and/or inefficiently packed.