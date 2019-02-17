Warren Buffett Just Sold These Stocks

Warren Buffett just tipped his hand. Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A)(NYSE: BRK-B) reveals what stocks it's recently sold in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission every quarter, and that filing was released on Thursday. The list includes an airline stock, an energy stock, and a surprising change of heart on a top technology stock. Here's what you should know about the stocks Buffett was selling in the fourth quarter.

Airlines got a haircut

Investing in airlines has lost Buffett a lot of money in the past. In fact, he's called airlines terrible investments. Yet, Buffett still added a slate of the country's biggest airlines to Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio in 2017, and over the past few quarters, he's been fine-tuning his exposure to the industry.

In the third quarter, he added shares of Delta Air (NYSE: DAL), but sold 1 million shares of American Airlines (NASDAQ: AAL), 700,000 shares of United Continental (NASDAQ: UAL), and 500,000 shares of Southwest (NYSE: LUV).

The trimming continued in Q4. Buffett sold 15% of his stake in United Continental last quarter, bringing Berkshire's position to 21.9 million shares; and he sold 1.2 million shares in Southwest, reducing his stake to 54.8 million shares. Berkshire's American Air and Delta Air positions were unchanged in the period, at 43.7 million shares and 65.5 million shares, respectively.

United Continental shares hit 52-week highs in December, so Buffett's selling may have simply been profit-taking. Q4 was tougher sledding for Southwest, but shares rallied about 10% in November, so profit-taking could've played a role there, too.

It's anyone's guess what Buffett will do with airline stocks next. But the ongoing tweaking of his positions suggests these might not be core long-term holdings, particularly since he didn't increase exposure to any airline stocks last quarter.

This energy stock's on its way out

Perhaps Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) was the least surprising stock Buffett sold last quarter.

Berkshire Hathaway's Phillips 66 position has been shrinking for a year, and in Q3, Buffett sold more than half of its remaining shares, leaving it with 15.4 million shares. In Q4, he sold another 3.5 million shares, reducing the stake to just 11.9 million exiting December.