Warren Buffett predicts ‘red hot’ US inflation as economy takes off

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Oliver Gill
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Warren Buffet - Paul Morigi&#xa0;/Getty Images&#xa0;
Warren Buffet - Paul Morigi /Getty Images

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett is predicting a “red hot” US recovery from the Covid pandemic, but has warned the economy is being hit by rising inflation.

Mr Buffett, known as the “Sage of Omaha” for his savvy stock picking, said the coronavirus crisis had sparked a highly unusual recession because so many businesses had continued to thrive.

But although he expects a rapid recovery, Mr Buffett also fears that inflation will rapidly pick up in a way that America has not experienced for over a decade.

He said: “This economy right now – 85pc of it is running in a super high gear. We’re seeing very substantial inflation.”

Rapidly rising prices are viewed with concern by investors as they can eat into returns, drive up interest rates and potentially cause long-term damage to the economy and living standards by eroding the value of workers’ wages.

Inflation has not been a challenge in the West since before the financial crisis.

However, speaking as his investment firm Berkshire Hathaway announced $11.7bn in profits, 90-year-old Mr Buffett said that overall the economy is currently in good shape.

He said: “Right now, business really is very good in a great many segments of the economy.”

Berkshire Hathaway has significant stakes in some of the world’s biggest companies, such as Apple and Kraft Heinz.

Remarks made by Mr Buffett, who boasts a net worth of $104bn, are carefully monitored by stock markets around the world for his predictions.

Flanked by Charlie Munger, vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, he also joined to a growing number of critics of special-purpose acquisition companies (SPACs), also known as “black cheque” entities.

These businesses raise cash from investors to buy a private company – typically without telling shareholders what the target is. Spacs have been publicised by the likes of tennis star Serena Williams, and it is feared a bubble has built up which could lead to massive losses for some retail investors.

Mr Buffett said: “Spacs generally have to spend their money in two years.

“If you put a gun to my head and said you have to buy a business in two years, I’d buy one – but it wouldn’t be much of one.”

Mr Munger also attacked the growth of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin because they are widely thought to be a conduit for money laundering.

He said: “I don’t welcome a currency that is so useful to kidnappers and extortionists and so forth.

“Nor do I like shovelling out a few extra billions and billions and billions of dollars to somebody who just invented a new financial product out of thin air. I think I should say modestly that I think the whole damn development is disgusting and contrary to the interests of civilisation.”

Meanwhile, Mr Buffett took aim at trading websites such as Robinhood that allow novice investors to buy and sell stocks for free.

Most people would be better off investing in an index such as America’s S&P 500 rather than betting on individual stocks, he said, adding that the day traders who jumped into the market earlier this year by buying up shares in computer game retailer GameStop were essentially gambling.

Mr Buffett said: “There’s a lot more to picking stocks than figuring out what will be an incredible industry in the future.

“I just want to tell you that it’s not as easy as it sounds.”

Mr Buffett said that the US Federal Reserve had done a tremendous job by propping up the economy and keeping interest rates low. However, he warned that it was hard to know what the long-term fallout of the central bank’s vast stimulus would be.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen appears less concerned about inflation than Mr Buffett, despite President Joe Biden’s plans to spend trillions of dollars on the economy on infrastructure.

Speaking to NBC on Sunday, she said: “I don’t believe that inflation will be an issue. But if it becomes an issue, we have tools to address it.

“It’s spread out quite evenly over eight to 10 years, so the boost to demand is moderate.”

Recommended Stories

  • Here's My Top Stock to Buy in May

    More than half of American adults have gotten at least one vaccine shot, and states have already begun to relax guidance on social distancing. New York Mayor Bill De Blasio promised the city would fully reopen with no restrictions by July 1, and President Biden has told Americans they don't need to wear masks in most outdoor situations if they're vaccinated. There will soon be rise in pre-pandemic activities as we near the end of the crisis, and one stock that looks poised to capitalize on this rebound is Revolve Group (NYSE: RVLV).

  • 11 Stocks That Turned $50,000 Into $1 Million (or More) Over the Past Year

    Since the coronavirus crash found its low, the broad-based S&P 500 is higher by 87% while the technology-focused Nasdaq Composite is leading the way with a 106% gain. To begin with, investors have piled into companies that are focused on green energy solutions.

  • Bears consulted Pat Fitzgerald before drafting Justin Fields

    The Bears consulted the Northwestern head coach before drafting the Ohio State quarterback

  • Republican leads Texas election after robocall claim she killed husband with Covid

    Endorsed by Trump, Susan Wright decries ‘immoral’ attack and heads into sixth-distruct runoff against another RepublicanRomney booed and called ‘traitor’ at Utah convention Susan Wright holds a Bible as her husband, Ron Wright, is sworn into Congress by Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Ron Wright died in February. Photograph: Susan Walsh/AP Susan Wright, the widow of the Republican congressman whose death prompted a special election in Texas on Saturday, made the runoff after reporting to law enforcement a bizarre robocall in which she was accused of murdering her husband by contracting Covid-19. The election in the sixth congressional district on Saturday drew 23 candidates and was seen as a key test of both a Republican party under Donald Trump’s sway and of Democratic hopes of making inroads in Texas. Endorsed by the former president, Wright led with 19% of the vote. The lone anti-Trump conservative in the field, former marine Michael Wood, was way off the pace. A Republican, Jake Ellzey, edged out a Democrat, Jana Lynne Sanchez, for second place and a spot in the runoff. Ellzey, a state representative and navy veteran, drew 13.8% of the vote. Just 354 ballots and less than half a percentage point separated him from Sanchez, a journalist and communications professional who ran for the seat in 2018, with 13.4%. In a statement, the chairman of the Texas Democratic party, Gilbert Hinojosa, put a brave face on the outcome. “The new Democratic south is rising,” he insisted, “and we will continue to rally our movement to take back our state – including as we look toward the 2022 governor’s race. We’re ready to build Democratic power, ready to defeat Texas Republicans, and ready to elect leaders who defend our rights and put Texans first.” Nonetheless, the sixth district, close to Dallas and Fort Worth, will again send a Republican to Washington despite trending Democratic for years. Trump won it in 2020 but only by three points after winning by 12 in 2016, that lead down five points on Mitt Romney four years before. In Utah on Saturday, Romney, the only Republican senator to vote to convict in both Trump’s impeachment trials, was booed and called a “traitor” when he spoke at a state convention. NBC News reported the split of the vote in Texas at roughly 60%-40% in Republicans’ favour. Mark Jones, a political science professor at Rice University, told Reuters: “Democrats didn’t get their people out there, and then to the extent to which they did ... they split up a lot of the Democratic votes.” The contest was to fill a seat vacated when congressman Ron Wright died in February, after contracting Covid-19. Trump endorsed his wife this week. The day before the election, Politico reported that Susan Wright sought help from local and federal law enforcement after voters received a robocall which said she “murdered her husband” and was “running for Congress to cover it up”. The robocall claimed Wright “obtained a $1m life insurance policy on the life of her husband … six months before his death” and “tearfully confided in a nurse that she had purposely contracted the coronavirus”. The call, in a female voice, did not say who paid for it. “This is illegal, immoral, and wrong,” Wright said. “There’s not a sewer too deep that some politicians won’t plumb.” Matt Langston, an aide, said: “Susan’s opponents are desperate and resorting to disgusting gutter politics.” Other Republican candidates condemned the call. Before polling day, Wood, the anti-Trump conservative, told CNN he ran because he was worried about Trump’s influence and “somebody needed to stand up and say this isn’t what the Republican party should be”. He also said he was “afraid for the future of the country”, given the prevalence of belief in Trump’s lie that the election was stolen – 70% of Republicans in a CNN poll this week said they believed Joe Biden did not win enough legitimate votes to win the White House – and conspiracy theories such as QAnon.

  • Walmart dropped a motherlode of incredible weekend deals — up to 80 percent off!

    From TVs and headphones to robot vacs and Instant Pots, these deals are not to be missed.

  • Republican senator calls for ‘spirit of forgiveness’ over Capitol riot and says it’s ‘time to move on’

    Roger Marshall, who alleged ‘serious voter fraud’ before insurrection, says ‘it’s time for this country to heal’

  • Taliban says US fought ‘a meaningless war’ as American troops begin withdrawal

    Joe Biden has said he wants all military personnel out of country by 11 September

  • GOP senator Susan Collins defends claim Trump ‘learned his lesson’ after first impeachment

    Maine Republican voted to convict former president in second trial

  • UNC’s Dazz Newsome selected by the Chicago Bears in the sixth round of the NFL Draft

    Newsome became the fifth UNC player taken overall, which was the most the program has had since six players were taken in the 2017 draft.

  • China's Lin Xiyu has 1-stroke 54-hole lead at LPGA Singapore

    China’s Lin Xiyu tapped in on the 18th hole for her fourth birdie of the back nine and a 5-under 67 to take a one-stroke lead Saturday after three rounds of the LPGA Tour's HSBC Women’s World Championship. Lin had a 54-hole total of 14-under 202 at Sentosa Golf Club. Hannah Green shot her second consecutive 66 to move into a share of second place with world No. 2-ranked Inbee Park, who shot 70 with a birdie on the 18th after a double-bogey 7 on the 16th cost her the lead.

  • TCU safety Ar’Darius Washington snubbed from NFL Draft, but lands with Baltimore Ravens

    Ar’Darius Washington is taking his talents to the Ravens as an undrafted free agent

  • CNN’s Jim Acosta calls Fox News ‘the bulls**** factory’ over coverage of fake Kamala Harris story

    Right-wing media and prominent Republicans continue to amplify bogus story from New York Post

  • Furious Manchester United fans storm Old Trafford pitch in protest against American owners

    Manchester United fans stormed the pitch at Old Trafford in protest at the billionaire Glazer family's role in the European Super League.

  • Newsmax apologises to Dominion security chief over false claims in Trump election conspiracy

    Eric Coomer drops broadcaster from his defamation suit while still maintain case against others, including Rudy Giuliani

  • Biden news: North Korea warns of ‘very grave situation’ after president calls country a security threat

    Follow the latest updates below

  • UNC’s Chazz Surratt goes to the Vikings in the NFL Draft

    Quarterback turned linebacker selected in third round

  • Conforto's go-ahead HR in 9th leads Mets past Phillies 5-4

    Michael Conforto hit a tiebreaking homer leading off the ninth inning and the New York Mets benefited from a very questionable call by the second base umpire Saturday night in a 5-4 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. Conforto also had a two-run double in a four-run first inning against former teammate Zack Wheeler. New York squandered the 4-0 lead but recovered to win for just the fourth time in 12 games — even after center fielder Brandon Nimmo and third baseman J.D. Davis exited with hand injuries.

  • Arlington residents to choose between well-known attorney, minister in mayoral runoff

    Jim Ross and Michael Glaspie will advance to a June 5 runoff for the city’s highest elected office.

  • Disneyland reopens and reemerges as a beacon of optimism

    With COVID-19 abating in California, Disneyland reopened on April 30. After 13 months away, how did it feel?

  • The Panthers, who already clinched a playoff berth, win their third consecutive game

    In yet another feel-good Florida Panthers game, Aleksander Barkov had the go-ahead goal and the rim-shot comic line of the night.