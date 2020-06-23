Warren Buffett says this is how to financially survive the coronavirus

When Warren Buffett speaks or acts, millions of investors pay attention.

The folksy financial guru who eats at McDonald's and still lives in his hometown of Omaha, Nebraska, is a billionaire many, many times over, so Buffett buffs watch him closely to pick up tips on how they can be incredibly wealthy, too.

Ears have pricked up in recent weeks as Buffett has shared some money wisdom about the coronavirus crisis. Lately, it has been giving Wall Street new fits over reports of fresh outbreaks in multiple states.

See what the "Oracle of Omaha" has had to say about the pandemic and stock investing, credit card debt and more.

Always be ready for the worst

Buffett said a 'megacatastrophe' was coming.

They don't call him an oracle for nothing. The multibillionaire said during an interview in March: "I've always felt a pandemic would happen sometime."

Last year, he warned that the world was due for a "megacatastrophe." Buffett told his Berkshire Hathaway company shareholders in a letter that it would be some kind of "total surprise" that would dwarf devastating hurricanes Katrina and Michael.

He said Berkshire, which is big in the insurance business (it owns Geico and other insurers), would suffer massive losses — but would be ready for business the next day.

Like Buffett, you can be prepared for whatever comes — by buying life insurance, which provides financial protection for your loved ones. In just 90 seconds online, you can find multiple life insurance rates tailored to your family’s needs and costing as little as $1 a day for $1 million in coverage.

Don't carry credit card balances

Buffett says if you're carrying credit card debt, get rid of it

With layoffs skyrocketing during the outbreak and lockdowns, Americans have been piling on more credit card debt: 47% now carry balances, up from 43% in March, and nearly a quarter say they've taken on more card debt amid the coronavirus downturn, a CreditCards.com survey found.

Turning to credit cards because of financial hardship is one thing, but Buffett says some people use them as "a piggy bank to be raided."

He recently told his company's shareholders about a friend who came into a windfall and asked for advice on what to do it. She also had credit card debt — at 18% interest.

"If I owed any money at 18%, the first thing I’d do with any money I had would be to pay it off," Buffett said he told her. "You can’t go through life borrowing money at those rates and be better off."