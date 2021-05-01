Warren Buffett says that trimming his Apple stake was 'probably a mistake' - and Charlie Munger told him not to sell

Benzinga

Satoshi Nakomoto created the cryptocurrency Bitcoin in 2009, affording users privacy, power, and opportunity within a decentralized communal financial system outside of the Byzantine banking structure. He disappeared in 2011; his influence, anything but. The impact of Nakomoto’s vision has been world-changing for those seeking financial growth outside the limitations of the banking industry’s trust-based system. The platform he constructed with built-in cryptography prevents fraudulent refunds and eliminates the need for identifying personal customer information. Cryptocurrency’s popularity with those using it to facilitate illegal and criminal activity initially earned it a somewhat unsavory reputation. At times, the chilly reception seemed to imply even the simple desire for financial transaction privacy itself was a criminal act. As cryptocurrency continues to reshape the mainstream financial landscape, that unfair conflation appears to be slowly subsiding. Cryptocurrency, globally accepted with borderless quick transactions and protective of sensitive customer data, has become a profoundly powerful and effective strategic way for companies to achieve their business objectives. Cardano Charles Hoskinson founded Cardano in 2017. Early on in its inception, Cardano sparked lively speculation about its ability to exceed Ethereum, and some dubbed it the "Ethereum killer." With its proof of stake Ouroboros protocol and easy upgradeability, the structure is optimized to enhance functionality. Cardano introduced smart contracts this year. Dash Dash soared stratospherically when its price surged from $10 at the beginning of 2017 to $1,540 in December 2017. The total result? An almost $15,000 percentage of return! Dash's upgraded technology fortifies security and undergirds privacy compared to Bitcoin. It also offers higher transaction speeds. Unlike Bitcoin, Dash also hides sender and receiver addresses, rendering transactions untraceable. Dash's self-funds with 10% of all mining reward, literally invests or reinvests in itself. Extreme growth and innovation make Dash likely to be one of the best altcoins of 2021. Ethereum Classic Ethereum Classic's homepage states: "Ethereum is the continuation of the original Ethereum chain." Managing digital assets without the need for intermediaries, such as banks and other institutions is one of Ethereum Classic's distinctive features. In addition, Ethereum Classic's native currency, ETC, is one of the most widely accepted currencies. With its ability to write, deploy and excuse smart contracts that can't be censored, Ethereum Classic powers the engine of "truly unstoppable programmable money." EOSIO An open-source blockchain platform with EOS cryptocurrency, users can enjoy its speed, which allows for quick high-volume transactions. Litecoin A peer-to-peer cryptocurrency network, Litecoin expands on Bitcoin's technology, processing transactions quickly at low cost. NEO Originally called Antshares, NEO is the first cryptocurrency and blockchain platform launched in China. Developed by Dahong Fei and Erik Zhang in 2014, it hosts smart contracts, a foundational cornerstone of cryptocurrencies. These self-executing agreements, written into computer code and stored on a digital ledger, go into effect without the need for an enforcing third party. It can also program in multiple languages Omisego Cryptocurrency that lets the unbanked make online payments, Omisego opens a critical access line for investors or future investors in need. Monero Monero’s focus on privacy makes all users anonymous, a distinct feature that sets it apart from the bulk of cryptocurrencies with transparent blockchains. StealthAddresses, RingSignatures, and Ring CT — three dominant technologies — hide the addresses of every sender, receiver, and transaction and provide protection against tainted or blacklisted coins. Qtum This hybrid combines Bitcoin’s value and storing properties with Ethereum’s computational strength. Qtum is positioned by design to simultaneously benefit from developments in both, acting as a bridge to the Ethereum and Bitcoin communities. Ripple Invented in 2012, Ripple's functionality is designed to integrate and complement banks and financial institutions instead of competing against them. It allows two parties to transfer real-world assets without transaction fees. Processing global and financial transactions to quickly transfer assets securely and instantaneously without high fees, Ripple's structure also bridges currencies. Its own currency, XRP, consistently performs as one of the five largest cryptocurrencies by market cap. Zcash A decentralized public blockchain tracks and manages Zcash transactions so you own your assets without having to disclose them. Zcash is flexible — buy goods and services or exchange for USD, euros, or fiat. A group of top cryptographers from MIT, Johns Hopkins, Technion, Tel Aviv University, and UC Berkeley founded and launched Zcash in 2016. With a strong focus on protecting privacy, "zero-knowledge" proofs let users trade Zcash tokens without disclosing sender, receiver, or amount.