Warren Buffett Sees a ‘Red Hot’ Economy With Creeping Inflation

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Katherine Chiglinsky
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett delivered a clear verdict Saturday on the state of the U.S. economy as it emerges from the pandemic: red hot.

“It’s almost a buying frenzy,” the Berkshire Hathaway Inc. chief executive officer said during the conglomerate’s annual meeting, which was held virtually from Los Angeles. “People have money in their pocket and they’re paying higher prices,” he said.

Buffett attributed the faster-than-expected recovery to swift and decisive rescue measures by the Federal Reserve and U.S. government, which helped kick 85% of the economy into “super high gear,” he said. But as growth roars back and interest rates remain low, many -- including Berkshire -- are raising prices and there is more inflation “than people would have anticipated six months ago,” he said.

Buffett reunited with his long-time friend and business partner Charlie Munger for this year’s meeting. Munger didn’t make it to last year’s meeting in Omaha, Nebraska -- Buffett’s hometown -- due to the shutdowns across the country. Some shareholders were relieved to see the duo fielding questions together again.

“I really feel that both Charlie and Warren displayed their usual and amazing level of acuity and intellectual energy,” said James Armstrong, who manages assets including Berkshire shares as president of Henry H. Armstrong Associates.

Buffett and Munger spent hours fielding questions, from the economy, to climate and diversity, the SPAC boom, taxes and succession. Here’s the lowdown:

Climate Pressure:

Berkshire faced pressure from two shareholders proposals, one to improve transparency related to its efforts on climate change. The topic was bound to be a feature at the meeting -- and it was.

When asked about the proposals, Buffett stuck to his previous stance. Measures to produce big reports on diversity and climate for his business lines spanning energy to railroads were, he said, “asinine.” The proposals were later voted down.

Buffett was also asked about Berkshire’s stake in oil and gas producer Chevron Corp., which it disclosed earlier this year. Buffett said he felt “no compunction” in the least about its ownership in the company, which he said had benefited society in many ways. While he acknowledged the world is shifting away from hydrocarbons, people on the extreme sides of either argument are “a little nuts,” he said.

Greg Abel, chairman of Berkshire Hathaway Energy, called climate change a “material risk.” He added that they’re setting targets and spending $18 billion over 10 years on transmission infrastructure.

Killer SPACs:

Buffett warned investors that Berkshire might not have much luck striking deals amid the boom in special purpose acquisition companies that gripped the market over the past year.

“It’s a killer,” Buffett said about the influence of SPAC companies on Berkshire’s ability to find businesses to buy. “That won’t go on forever, but it’s where the money is now, and Wall Street goes where the money is.”

Buffett, 90, also spent part of Berkshire’s annual meeting Saturday addressing the recent boom in retail and day trading. A lot of people have entered the stock market “casino” over the past year, he said.

Tax:

Buffett said President Joe Biden’s proposals for a corporate tax hike would hurt Berkshire shareholders. He added that antitrust laws and tax policy could change things for the company but new tax laws wouldn’t alter its no-dividend policy.

Succession:

Buffett and Munger, 97, fielded the majority of questions at Saturday’s meeting, but their two top deputies Abel and Ajit Jain, who runs the insurers, also shared the stage. Investors were able to get a closer look at the pair who are considered the top candidates for the job.

Munger dropped a little mention of the post-Buffett years that drew speculation on social media about the most likely candidate to succeed Buffett. The CEO was pointing out that decentralization doesn’t work everywhere because it requires a certain type of culture that businesses need to have.

“Yeah, but we do,” Munger insisted. “And Greg will keep the culture.”

Abel has long been considered the top candidate to replace Buffett, especially when he was promoted to a vice chairman role overseeing all non-insurance operations, which gives him a wide array of responsibilities, including oversight of the railroad BNSF and the energy business.

Errors:

Buffett offered a few mea culpas during Saturday’s meeting. He noted that selling some Apple Inc. stock last year was a mistake and even said that Haven, the health care venture with JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Amazon.com Inc., thought it could fight the “tape worm” of American health care costs but the worm won.

“That was probably a mistake,” Buffett said of those Apple stock sales last year. Berkshire still owned a roughly $110 billion stake in the iPhone maker at the end of March. “In fact, Charlie, in his usual low-key way, let me know that you thought it was a mistake too,” he said to Munger, who shared the stage with him.

Cash Pile:

Before the annual meeting started, the company released its first-quarter earnings, giving investors a dive into the 19.5% operating profit gain during the period.

Berkshire ended the quarter with a near-record $145.4 billion of cash on hand as it continued to generate funds faster than Buffett could deploy them. But Buffett also ended pulling back on some capital deployment levers during the period. He bought back just $6.6 billion of Berkshire’s own stock, short of the record $9 billion set in prior quarters, and ended up with the second-highest level of net stock sales in the first quarter in almost five years.

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Francisco Partners, TPG Near Deal to Buy Dell’s Boomi, DJ Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Dell Technologies Inc. is close to selling its Boomi cloud business to private-equity firms Francisco Partners and TPG in a deal that values the platform at $4 billion including debt, Dow Jones reported, citing people familiar with the matter.The deal could be announced as early as Sunday night, according to the report. Boomi specializes in integrating different cloud platforms for companies. Dell agreed to acquire the company for an undisclosed amount in 2010, a statement showed at the time.Dell has been cleaning up its balance sheet in recent years and hiving off a variety of businesses. The company announced plans last month to spin off its stake in infrastructure software provider VMware Inc., its most valuable asset.Last year, it sold cybersecurity unit RSA for $2.08 billion to a private equity firm.The company is trying to reduce its dependence on hardware sales and transform into a seller of subscription-based computer services. While that shift is ongoing, the company still gets about half of its revenue from sales of personal computers to commercial and consumer customers.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Papua New Guinea Covid-19: Mistrust fuels crisis as infections rise

    Suspicions and false rumours are compounding a potential public health disaster.

  • Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger has doubled down on his criticism of 'disgusting' bitcoin

    "I think I should say modestly that I think the whole damned development is disgusting and contrary to the interests of civilization," Munger said.

  • Berkshire defends $8 billion Texas power proposal to combat blackouts

    Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday defended its $8 billion proposal to build natural gas plants in Texas to help reduce the threat of devastating blackouts such as those in February. "When you look at the power sector (in Texas), it fundamentally let the citizens down," Greg Abel, a Berkshire vice chairman and previously chief executive of Berkshire Hathaway Energy, said at the conglomerate's annual shareholder meeting. "We've gone to Texas with what we believe is a good solution," he added.

  • Gerber is looking for its new baby — who’ll receive $25,000. Here’s how to enter

    The chosen baby will also serve as Gerber’s “Chief Growing Officer.”

  • Charlie Munger ‘hates’ bitcoin’s rise: ‘disgusting and contrary to interests of civilization’

    Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Charlie Munger updates the world on his thoughts about bitcoin. He's not warming up to it.

  • Blinken says China acting 'more aggressively abroad' -'60 Minutes' interview

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in an interview that aired on Sunday that China had recently acted "more aggressively abroad" and was behaving "increasingly in adversarial ways." Asked by CBS News' "60 Minutes" if Washington was heading toward a military confrontation with Beijing, Blinken said: "It's profoundly against the interests of both China and the United States to, to get to that point, or even to head in that direction." Asked about the reported theft of hundreds of billions of dollars or more in U.S. trade secrets and intellectual property by China, Blinken said the Biden administration had "real concerns" about the IP issue.

  • 9 Takeaways From Berkshire Hathaway's Annual Shareholder Meeting

    Warren Buffett on May 1 addressed Berkshire Hathaway Inc's (NYSE: BRK-A)(NYSE: BRK-B) shareholders at the annual general meeting, which was held in Los Angeles virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Buffett, chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, was joined by his long-time business partner Charlie Munger and Berkshire's heads of insurance and non-insurance operations, Ajit Jain and Greg Abel. Buffett and his associates spoke about the company's performance and answered questions from shareholders and others on market speculation, Apple, SPACs, Robinhood, Elon Musk, Bitcoin, the U.S. economy and other subjects. Here are some of the key takeaways from the event. On Robinhood Regarding the explosive popularity of trading apps like Robinhood, Buffett said, "Robinhood has become a very significant part of the casino aspect of the casino group that has joined into the stock market in the last year or year and a half." "There's nothing illegal about it. There's nothing immoral, but I don't think you'd build a society around people doing it," Buffett added. "I think the degree to which a very rich society can reward people who know how to take advantage, essentially, of the gambling instincts of the American public, the worldwide public — it's not the most admirable part of the accomplishment." Munger said it's "God-awful that something like that would draw investment from civilized men and decent citizens. It's deeply wrong. We don't want to make our money selling things that are bad for people." Read more: Warren Buffett And Charlie Munger Talk Economy, Markets At Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting 2021 On Big Tech Growth Stocks While talking about tech company stocks and their growth, Munger said, "I personally would not like to see our present giants brought down to some low level by some anti-competitive reasonings. ... I think they're a credit to the Americans, credit to our civilization." On Chevron and Climate Change When asked about Berkshire's decision to invest in the oil and gas industry and queried whether we might have "build our own unrealistic consensus on the pace of change" to clean energy solutions, Buffett defended the company's investment in Chevron and in the industry. "Chevron is not an evil company in the least, and I have no compunction about owning it in the least, about owning Chevron. And if we owned the entire business, I would not feel uncomfortable about being in that business." Talking about the Berkshire board of directors' recommendation to vote against reporting climate-related risks, Munger added, "I don't know we know the answer to all these questions about global warming. The people who ask the questions think they know the answer. We're just more modest." On the outlook for fossil fuels, Buffett said, "I would say that people that are on the extremes of both sides are a little nuts. ... I would hate to have all the hydrocarbons banned in three years... and on the other hand, what's happening [with climate change] will be adapted to over time just as we've adapted to all kinds of things." On Politics and Biden Talking about U.S. President Joe Biden, Buffett said, "When I'm sitting at a Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting presumably speaking for Berkshire, I don't really like to get into political questions generally, and I don't really think I should. But I also think if somebody asked me who I voted for in the last election as a personal question — I voted for Biden. But I've never asked a single employee of ours who they voted for or anything of the sort." Answering a question about Biden's tax proposals, Buffett said he doesn't leave his politics at the door, but he refrains from speaking on behalf of Berkshire. "I am not at all concerned about higher taxes," he added. On this Munger slammed critics of capitalism and said that a capitalist economy has been key to American prosperity. "I'm a little wary of just constantly being mad at people because they have a little more money," he said. Munger added that he believes it's "stupid" for states to drive out rich people and lose out on their tax contributions. On Elon Musk and SpaceX A shareholder asked the head of Berkshire's insurance business Ajit Jain whether he would be hypothetically willing to write an insurance policy for SpaceX founder Elon Musk for his proposed colonization of Mars. "This is an easy one. No, thank you, I'll pass," Jain said. Buffett added, "Well, I would say it would depend on the premium. And I would say that I would probably have a somewhat different rate if Elon was on board or not on board. It makes a difference if someone is asking to insure something." On Apple Stock While talking about selling some of Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock in 2020, Buffett said it was "probably a mistake," with shares rising even further this year following the tech-led 2020 boom in the markets. "The brand and the product — it's an incredible product," Buffett said of Apple. "It is indispensable to people." "I sold some stock last year, although our shareholders still saw their shares go up because we repurchased shares. But that was probably a mistake." Berkshire owned 907,559,761 shares of Apple as of the end of December 2020 for a total market value of $120.4 billion. Learn more: How to Buy Apple (AAPL) Stock On SPACs Talking about special purpose acquisition companies (SPAC), Buffett said, "The SPACs generally have to spend their money in two years, as I understand it. If you have to buy a business in two years, you put a gun to my head and said, 'You've got to buy a business in two years,' I'd buy one but it wouldn't be much of one." "If you're running money from somebody else and you get a fee and you get the upside and you don't have the downside, you're going to buy something," he added. "And frankly we're not competitive with that. It's an exaggerated version of what we've seen in kind of a gambling-type market." On S&P 500 Speaking about the S&P 500 index, Buffett said that most investors would benefit from simply purchasing an S&P 500 index fund over the long run rather than picking individual stocks, even including Berkshire Hathaway. "I recommend the S&P 500 index fund. I've never recommended Berkshire to anybody because I don't want people to buy it because they think I'm tipping them into something. On my death there's a fund for my then-widow and 90% will go into an S&P 500 index fund," he said. About index funds, Munger said, "I personally prefer holding Berkshire to holding the market," he said in response to the same question. "I'm quite comfortable holding Berkshire. I think our businesses are better than the average in the market." On Bitcoin Buffett dodged a question about Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), but Munger didn't: "Those who know me well are just waving the red flag to the bull. Of course, I hate the Bitcoin success. I don't welcome a currency that's so useful to kidnappers and extortionists and so forth. Nor do I like just shuffling out a few extra billions and billions and billions of dollars to someone who just invented a new financial product out of thin air. I think I should say modestly that I think the whole damned development is disgusting and contrary to the interests of civilization, and I'll leave the criticism to others." Photo courtesy: Yahoo Finance Twitter See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaBerkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Says Bitcoin Is 'Disgusting And Contrary To Interests Of Civilization'Warren Buffett And Charlie Munger Talk Economy, Markets At Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting 2021© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Victims of Dorchester double stabbing die of injuries, police say

    Police say that two children were inside the home at the time and that a dog was injured.

  • Republican senator calls for ‘spirit of forgiveness’ over Capitol riot and says it’s ‘time to move on’

    Roger Marshall, who alleged ‘serious voter fraud’ before insurrection, says ‘it’s time for this country to heal’

  • Trump-backed candidate whose husband died of Covid advances to congressional runoff in Texas

    Republicans Susan Wright and Jake Ellzey will face off in runoff election for state’s 6th district seat

  • GOP senator Susan Collins defends claim Trump ‘learned his lesson’ after first impeachment

    Maine Republican voted to convict former president in second trial

  • CNN’s Jim Acosta calls Fox News ‘the bulls**** factory’ over coverage of fake Kamala Harris story

    Right-wing media and prominent Republicans continue to amplify bogus story from New York Post

  • Biden news: North Korea warns of ‘very grave situation’ after president calls country a security threat

    Follow the latest updates below

  • Biden pays tribute to special forces who killed Osama bin Laden on 10th anniversary of raid

    Then-vice president had advised Obama against carrying out the raid until they could be sure the al Qaeda leader was in the compound

  • Prosecutors seek tougher prison sentence for Derek Chauvin

    Former Minneapolis police officer could face up to 40 years in prison for George Floyd’s murder

  • More than 350 people were arrested after clashing with police during May Day protests in Germany

    Local officials said that at least 90 officers were injured after peaceful protests turned chaotic, according to the Associated Press.

  • 10 boys and teens among the dead in Israel festival stampede

    At least 10 children and teens younger than 18 were among 45 ultra-Orthodox Jews killed in a stampede at a religious festival in northern Israel, according to a partial list of names published Saturday as the identification of victims in Israel's deadliest civilian disaster continued. Meanwhile, calls were growing louder Saturday for establishing an official commission of inquiry, in part to gauge the responsibility of politicians and senior decision-makers for allowing the mass gathering to take place, despite repeated warnings over the years about safety lapses. The stampede early Friday had cut short the annual festival of Lag BaOmer on Israel’s Mount Meron.

  • Mitt Romney booed and called a ‘traitor’ at Utah Republican convention

    ‘Yeah, I understand I have a few folks who don’t like me terribly much and I — I’m sorry about that. But I express my mind as I believe is right’

  • US State Department denies Iranian claims it has reached deal for release of prisoners

    Report claimed the US proposed unfreezing $7bn in frozen assets in exchange for a prisoner swap with the country