Warren Buffett's $10 billion mistake: Precision Castparts

FILE PHOTO: Warren Buffett talks with Mark Donegan CEO of Precision Castparts during the Berkshire Hathaway Annual Shareholders Meeting in Omaha Nebraska
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jonathan Stempel
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Jonathan Stempel

(Reuters) - Warren Buffett makes mistakes too.

The 90-year-old billionaire on Saturday admitted he "paid too much" when his Berkshire Hathaway Inc spent $32.1 billion in 2016 to buy aircraft and industrial parts maker Precision Castparts Corp, its largest acquisition.

Berkshire wrote off $9.8 billion of Precision's value last August, as the coronavirus pandemic sapped demand for air travel and the Portland, Oregon-based unit's products.

In his annual letter to investors, Buffett said he bought "a fine company - the best in its business," and Berkshire was "lucky" to have Precision Chief Executive Mark Donegan still in charge.

But Buffett said he was "simply too optimistic about PCC's normalized profit potential."

Precision shed more than 13,400 jobs, or 40% of its workforce, in 2020, and only recently has begun to improve margins, Berkshire said.

"I was wrong ... in judging the average amount of future earnings and, consequently, wrong in my calculation of the proper price to pay for the business," Buffett wrote. "PCC is far from my first error of that sort. But it's a big one."

Two years ago, Buffett admitted he "overpaid" for Kraft Foods when Berkshire and private equity firm 3G Capital merged it in 2015 with their H.J. Heinz Co to form Kraft Heinz Co.

And in his 2008 annual letter, Buffett called his 1993 purchase of Dexter Shoe his "worst deal" ever, saying he had bought a "worthless business" and compounded his error by using Berkshire stock rather than cash to fund the acquisition.

"I'll make more mistakes in the future - you can bet on that," he wrote.

Tom Russo, a longtime Berkshire investor, welcomed Buffett's candor.

"I admire Warren for taking personal responsibility for Precision Castparts," he said. "Few managers are willing to admit their responsibility rather than pass on blame."

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

Recommended Stories

  • Armenia's president refuses order to dismiss military chief

    About 15,000 protesters calling for the resignation of Armenia’s prime minister marched through the capital Saturday as pressure on the leader intensified after the country's president rejected his order to dismiss the chief of the military general staff. Protests against Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan arose in November after he signed a cease-fire ending a six-week war with Azerbaijan over the separatist territory of Nagorno-Karabakh. The agreement saw Armenia lose control of territories in Azerbaijan it had held for more than 25 years.

  • Records provide Louisiana State Police's 1st acknowledgement Black man who died in custody was mistreated

    The Associated Press has obtained internal Louisiana State Police records that represent the first public acknowledgment that Ronald Greene, a 49-year-old black man who died in custody in May 2019, was mistreated. The cause of Greene's death remains unexplained and is the subject of a federal civil rights investigation. Per AP, the records reveal that body camera footage — which has not been released — shows Master Trooper Kory York dragging Ronald Greene "on his stomach by the leg shackles" after a violent arrest and high-speed pursuit, and an attorney representing Greene's family who has reportedly seen the video told AP that other troopers can be seen choking, beating, and jolting Greene with stun guns. Police initially claimed Greene died as a result of a car crash. York, who turned his own body camera off on the way to the scene (he said it was beeping loudly and he forgot to turn it back on), was suspended without pay for 50 hours after an internal investigation. Col. Lamar Davis, the State Police's new superintendent, reportedly told York he "would have imposed" more severe discipline, but the suspension was handed out by his predecessor who stepped down last year amid a series of scandals, AP reports. Read more at The Associated Press. More stories from theweek.comBiden in the quagmireBen Sasse on Matt Gaetz: 'That guy is not an adult'Biden says Senate has 'no time to waste' in passing COVID-19 relief bill

  • Analysis: Global bond rout turns up the heat on central banks

    Central banks in Asia struggled to smother a selloff in global bonds on Friday, piling pressure on their bigger peers to do more, as spooked investors sold assets to cover deepening losses and rushed out of crowded positions in stocks. The erratic trade evoked memories of last March and comes as the pandemic recovery enters a delicate phase, with financial markets moving swiftly to price in an end to the cheap money that had lit a fire under world stocks for a year. Australia's central bank launched a surprise bond buying operation to try and staunch the bleeding, calming cash markets but barely taming the fear, evident in more liquid futures trade.

  • Warren Buffett In Annual Letter Signals More Stock Buybacks Coming This Year, Says Don't 'Bet Against America'

    Warren Buffett in his annual letter to shareholders offered words of encouragement to a battered country while also signaling that more stock buybacks are to come. Buffett's Annual Letter: The letter from the 90-year-old chief executive officer of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) was even more anticipated than usual this year, because his influential voice has largely been silent since his last letter, which came in the very early days of the pandemic. A lot has happened since, from the contentious election and ensuing fallout, to the arrival of retailer investors pushing "stonks," not to mention the meteoric rise of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). Buffett's lieutenant, Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Charlie Munger, spoke on Wednesday about some of these issues. He said the trading in stocks such as GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) was tantamount to "betting on racehorses" and cast doubt on the idea that Bitcoin will ever replace regular money as the world's primary medium of exchange. Buffett in his letter did not talk about cryptocurrency or GameStop, but he did touch on the turmoil of the past year, without directly referencing any particular event. He used the stories of companies throughout the country that he has invested in, such as GEICO and Pilot Travel Centers, to deliver a simple, clear message: "Never bet against America." (Italics in original.) "There has been no incubator for unleashing human potential like America. Despite some severe interruptions, our country’s economic progress has been breathtaking," he wrote. "Beyond that, we retain our constitutional aspiration of becoming 'a more perfect union.' Progress on that front has been slow, uneven and often discouraging. We have, however, moved forward and will continue to do so." Earnings, Stock Repurchases: As for the latest numbers on the company's performance, the letter showed Berkshire earned $42.5 billion last year, down 48% from 2019's $81.4 billion. This included an $11 billion loss from a write-down in subsidiary and affiliate businesses, particularly the 2016 purchase of Portland, Oregon-based metal fabricator Precision Castparts. The company does business in the aerospace industry — not the best one to be in last year. In his letter, Buffett said he overpaid for the company and that last year's "adverse developments" in the industry made that clear. "I was simply too optimistic about PCC’s normalized profit potential," Buffett wrote. The company spent $24.7 billion to repurchase the equivalent of 80,998 "A" shares last year, including $9 billion in the fourth quarter. That is likely to continue: "Berkshire has repurchased more shares since year-end and is likely to further reduce its share count in the future," Buffett wrote. Berkshire also as usual listed its top holdings by market value. They included Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO), American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) and Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC). Filings from Berkshire earlier this month showed the company trimmed its positions in Apple while piling into drug, telecom and oil companies in the latest quarter. Recent Price Action: Berkshire's class B shares ended Friday at $240.51, down for the week at 0.54%. Class A shares were down 0.88% to $364,580. Photo Courtesy Wikimedia Commons. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaBitcoin Hits Another All-Time High30,000 Macs Infected With Newly Detected Form Of Malware, Dubbed 'Silver Sparrow'© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Third Stimulus Checks Are One Step Closer to Reality – How Much Will You Get?

    The House passed President Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus package. While the bill faces hurdles in the Senate, the provisions authorizing another round of stimulus payments seem safe.

  • Investing in This ETF Right Now Could Make You a Millionaire Retiree

    Part of the problem with investing in individual companies is that to do it well, it generally takes a lot of work. That's why ETFs can play such an important role in your plans. With a strong ETF, you can dramatically simplify the effort you need to make while still building a nest egg that can get you from $0 to millionaire status well within the span of a typical career.

  • Less than half of Americans support student loan forgiveness: poll

    A new survey from Yahoo Finance and The Harris Poll finds 46% of Americans support some level of student loan forgiveness.

  • 'The first rule of a happy life,’ according to 97-year-old Charlie Munger

    “A happy life is very simple,” the 97-year-old Munger said during the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of the Daily Journal Corporation.

  • House Approves $3,000 Child Tax Credit for 2021

    The proposal would temporarily increase the child tax credit to $3,000 or $3,600 per child for most families and have 50% of it paid in advance by the IRS.

  • Judge Says CDC's Eviction Ban is Unconstitutional. Here's What That Means for Renters

    Most have been protected from eviction proceedings thanks to an order from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In September, the CDC issued a moratorium on evictions for tenants earnings below $99,000 (or $198,000 as joint filers). Rent was not waived for these tenants -- they still owed the landlord any missed payments.

  • Your next stimulus check just cleared a big hurdle — what's the timing now?

    Here's what still has to happen, now that the U.S. House has given its OK.

  • Trump Organization Under Criminal Investigation in NY – Will Donald Trump’s Accountants Flip?

    Last night on MSNBC, Bloomberg reporter Tim O'Brien speculated that the lead accountant on the Trump Organization's taxes may turn state's evidence. Allen Weisselberg is the chief financial officer of...

  • Famous Las Vegas restaurant Lotus of Siam weathered COVID-19 with preparation, foresight

    Co-owner Penny Chutima and her mother, storied chef Saipin, saw what was happening in China and prepared early for the pandemic to hit the states.

  • Why Northern Dynasty Minerals Stock Soared Friday

    The mining company received some good news regarding its appeal of the decision against its lone project.

  • Bank of America Issues Warning About Potential Stock Market Bubble

    As Bitcoin breaks the $50,000 mark and the Dow hovers in the low 30,000s, a new report from the Bank of America and EPFR Global reveals that the latest market exuberance "may precede a correction,"...

  • 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy and Hold Forever

    If you want to own great companies, this trio of iconic dividend stocks should be right up your alley.

  • Ford family puts personal station wagons up for sale at Barrett-Jackson auction

    The Ford family is auctioning a 1958 Edsel Bermuda Wagon and a 1947 Woody Wagon from its personal collection at Barrett-Jackson in Scottsdale, Ariz.

  • We Asked Successful Investors: Will You Be Adding Bitcoin to Your Portfolio?

    There's a recent mania taking over the investing world, and it's called cryptocurrency. Since the domain name Bitcoin.com was registered in 2008, the world has seen Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) rise and fall, hitting just under $50,000 per token on Feb. 15, 2021. While many people are bullish on Bitcoin's prospects, many others feel it's just too risky for an average investor to hold in their portfolio.

  • Buffett’s Berkshire Snaps Up Record $24.7 Billion of Own Stock

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. bought back a record $24.7 billion of its own stock last year and said there’s more to come, as the conglomerate struggled to find other ways to deploy its enormous pile of cash.The company’s purchase of $9 billion of shares in the fourth quarter matched a record set in the previous three-month period, Buffett said Saturday in his annual letter to investors.“Berkshire has repurchased more shares since year-end, and is likely to further reduce its share count in the future,” Buffett, 90, said in the letter. “That action increased your ownership in all of Berkshire’s businesses by 5.2% without requiring you to so much as touch your wallet.”Buffett’s letter, a closely-watched missive from one of the world’s most renowned investors, devoted large portions to the impact of repurchases, one of Berkshire’s biggest capital-deployment moves last year as it “made no sizable acquisitions.” He also shared his thoughts on the strategy of conglomerates, praising businesses such as Berkshire’s insurance operations and railroad.He shied away from some of the most controversial issues of the day, including politics, the pandemic and racial equality. But Buffett stood by his optimism for America, saying that progress on achieving a “more perfect union” was uneven but still moving forward.“Our unwavering conclusion: Never bet against America,” he said.There was a small amount of progress in paring the cash pile, which fell 5% in the fourth quarter to $138.3 billion. Buffett has struggled to keep pace with the flow in recent years as Berkshire threw off cash faster than he could find higher-returning assets to snap up.Apple Inc. is one of Berkshire’s top three most-valuable assets, at $120 billion, Buffett said. The technology company has said it intends to repurchase its own shares as well.“The math of repurchases grinds away slowly, but can be powerful over time,” Buffett said. “The process offers a simple way for investors to own an ever-expanding portion of exceptional businesses.”Separately, Buffett acknowledged that the $11 billion writedown Berkshire took last year was almost entirely due to what he conceded was a “mistake” in 2016, when he paid too much for Precision Castparts. Precision is a fine company, Buffett said, but he admitted he made a big error.“I was wrong, however, in judging the average amount of future earnings and, consequently, wrong in my calculation of the proper price to pay for the business,” Buffett said in the letter.Stock PortfolioSwings in Berkshire’s massive $281.2 billion stock portfolio feed into the company’s net income because of an accounting technicality. That drove the figure up 23% to $35.8 billion in the fourth quarter from a year earlier.Berkshire’s Class A shares gained roughly 2.4% last year, falling short of the 16% increase in the S&P 500.The billionaire only briefly touched on one of the largest questions looming over Berkshire -- how long he might stay at the helm. He once again referenced a favorite CEO, Mrs. Blumkin, who founded Nebraska Furniture Mart. She worked until she was 103 -- “a ridiculously premature retirement age as judged by Charlie and me,” Buffett wrote, referring to Charlie Munger, 97, a Berkshire vice chairman.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Johnson & Johnson's Vaccine Gets Unanimous Backing Of FDA Panel, Emergency-Use Authorization Soon To Come

    Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE: JNJ) coronavirus vaccine candidate could be given clearance for emergency use today, following unanimous backing by a Food and Drug Administration panel. What Happened: The FDA plans to rapidly finalize the vaccine and authorize it for emergency use. It is working with other federal agencies to ensure timely vaccine distribution, Acting Commissioner Janet Woodcock said in a statement. The announcement followed a live-streamed one-day meeting on Friday of the FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee. This vaccine is a single-dose shot for adults 18 years and older. An independent expert panel, consisting of 22 members, voted unanimously to authorize the vaccine candidate, deeming the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the known risks. Although committee members expressed apprehensions over lower efficacy in some adults over the age of 60, it was finally decided that this subgroup was too small a population to draw broader conclusions. "We believe our COVID-19 vaccine candidate has the potential to help change the trajectory of the pandemic and stand ready to make it available to protect the public as soon as possible," said Paul Stoffels, chief scientific officer at J&J. The recommendation was based on evidence provided by the company, including efficacy and safety data from the Phase 3 ENSEMBLE trial, which showed that the vaccine was 66% effective in preventing moderate-to-severe cases of the disease. Related Link: Why Merck Is Buying Autoimmune Disease Drug Company Pandion For $1.85B The overall efficacy, however, pales before the 95% efficacy reported by Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE)-BioNTech SE – ADR (NASDAQ: BNTX) for their vaccine candidates. Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech received authorizations for their vaccine candidates in December. Unlike the messenger RNA vaccines of Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech, J&J's vaccine candidate uses a single-dose regimen and is an experimental viral vector vaccine that uses a weakened form of adenovirus to transport genetic material to trigger immune response. J&J's vaccine candidate can remain stable for two years at -20 degrees Celsius, at least three months of which can be at temperatures of 2-8 degrees Celsius. The vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer, on the other hand, require cold-chain logistics to stay effective. What's Next: After emergency use authorization, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will provide a recommendation on the use and roll-out of J&J's vaccine. The company said it is prepared to supply its vaccine immediately upon authorization and expects to deliver enough single-dose vaccines by the end of March to vaccinate more than 20 million people in the U.S. The company plans to deliver 100 million single-dose vaccines in the U.S. during the first half of 2021. J&J also has an application pending before European regulators for obtaining conditional marketing authorization in the region. The World Health Organization is reviewing an emergency use listing for the vaccine. Related Link: The Daily Biotech Pulse: Adcom Test Awaits J&J's COVID-19 Vaccine, Lilly To Supply Additional Antibody Therapy Doses To US, Regulatory Setback For Tricida See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaThe Daily Biotech Pulse: Adcom Test Awaits J&J's COVID-19 Vaccine, Lilly To Supply Additional Antibody Therapy Doses To US, Regulatory Setback For TricidaJohnson & Johnson's Single-Dose Coronavirus Shot Gets Favorable FDA Review Ahead Of Adcom Meeting© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.