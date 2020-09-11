    Advertisement

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Dials Back Liberty Global Stake

    GuruFocus.com

    By James Li

    Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B), the $520-billion insurance conglomerate headed by Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio), announced this week that it reduced its holding in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) according to GuruFocus Real-Time Picks, a Premium feature.


    The insurance conglomerate sold 1.3 million shares of the UK-based cable company on Sept. 4, reducing the position 6.73%. Shares traded around $22.31 at the time. Berkshire has an estimated loss of 33.13% on the stock since initially buying shares during the fourth quarter of 2013.

    Company background

    Liberty Global operates cable networks in a wide range of European markets, including the UK, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Ireland, Poland and Slovakia. The company serves over 9 million Internet access customers across its consolidated footprint.

    GuruFocus ranks Liberty Global's financial strength 4 out of 10: Although the company has a high Piotroski F-score of 7, Liberty Global has a weak Altman Z-score of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio that underperforms 76.32% of global competitors.

    Liberty Global's profitability ranks 5 out of 10 as three-year revenue and earnings growth rates that underperform over 60% of global competitors offset strong net profit margins and returns on equity.

    See also

    Buffett trimmed his conglomerate's holding in Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC) and increased Berkshire's stake in Bank of America Corp. (NYSE:BAC) over the past few weeks, according to the list of GuruFocus Real-Time Picks. The guru also announced on Aug. 31 that his conglomerate took stakes in five Japanese conglomerates.

    Disclosure: No positions.

