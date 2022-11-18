Warren Buffett's Berkshire warns about crypto website using its name

FILE PHOTO: Allen and Co. Sun Valley Media Conference in Sun Valley, Idaho
1
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway Inc, run by billionaire Warren Buffett, on Friday warned investors it has no affiliation with a purported cryptocurrency brokerage website using the Berkshire Hathaway name.

The website describes its operator as a Texas-based broker founded in 2020 to give investors "an opportunity to achieve a completely passive income from investment in cryptocurrency mining."

It includes purported customer testimonials and says the broker is regulated in the United States, United Kingdom, Cyprus and South Africa, using incorrect names for two regulators. Its email format differs from that of Buffett's company.

Buffett has long been skeptical of cryptocurrency, and in 2018 called bitcoin "rat poison squared."

In a statement, Buffett's company said it learned about the website, berkshirehathawaytx.com, on Friday afternoon.

"The entity who has this web address has no affiliation with Berkshire Hathaway Inc or its Chairman and CEO, Warren E. Buffett," Berkshire said.

The website's operator did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Buffett has run Berkshire Hathaway Inc since 1965.

The Omaha, Nebraska-based conglomerate owns several dozen companies including the BNSF railroad and Geico auto insurer, and as of Sept. 30 owned more than $306 billion in stocks.

Cryptocurrency has come under renewed scrutiny recently. This week, U.S. crypto investors sued FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried and several celebrities who promoted his exchange including NFL quarterback Tom Brady and comedian Larry David, claiming they engaged in deceptive practices to sell FTX yield-bearing digital currency accounts. FTX filed for bankruptcy and is facing scrutiny from U.S. authorities amid reports that $10 billion in customer assets were shifted from FTX to Bankman-Fried's trading company Alameda Research.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by David Gregorio)

Recommended Stories

  • How to protect your home from storms and flooding this winter

    With weather warnings issues, it’s a good idea to be prepared.

  • Muslim Salikhov ‘changed everything’ ahead of return vs. Andre Fialho at UFC Fight Night 215

    Muslim Salikhov hit the reset button.

  • 737 MAX crash victim families press U.S. on Boeing settlement

    Relatives of passengers killed in two Boeing 737 MAX crashes pressed U.S. Justice Department lawyers on Friday to unwind a 2021 deal that allowed the U.S. planemaker to escape criminal prosecution. U.S. District Judge Reed O'Connor in Texas ruled last month that people killed in two Boeing 737 MAX crashes are legally considered "crime victims" and said he would decide what remedy should be imposed. The crashes in 2018 and 2019 in Indonesia and Ethiopia, which cost Boeing more than $20 billion, led to a 20-month grounding for the best-selling plane and prompted Congress to pass legislation reforming airplane certification.

  • Clippers begin focusing on reshaping roles with Kawhi Leonard's return

    With Kawhi Leonard again healthy and in the starting lineup, the L.A. Clippers look to improve offense, from decreasing turnovers to increasing quality shots.

  • World Cup 2022: Which players will be key to USMNT's chances?

    U.S. Women's National Team legend Mia Hamm spoke to Yahoo Sports about the Americans' outlook for this month's tournament in Qatar - including why Christian Pulisic, Matt Turner and Tyler Adams will play a big role in the squad's success. Mia joined Yahoo Sports on behalf of TIAA to promote the importance of gender equality in retirement. Learn more about how TIAA is working to encourage pay equality in sport by visiting www.womenssportsfoundation.org/the-equity-project.

  • BMO Investment Chief Says Big Markdown Is Coming in Private Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- Private equity firms and pension funds will soon face a reckoning as they adjust their private holdings to reflect lower valuations, according to the chief investment officer of BMO Global Asset Management. Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Sentenced to 11 Years for Theranos FraudMusk’s ‘Hardcore’ Ultimatum Sparks Exodus, Leaving Twitter at RiskQatar Bans Alcohol Sales at World Cup Stadiums in Abrupt U-TurnThis Is the Memo Twitter Sent Telling Staff Offices Were ClosedFTX’s

  • New York Strikes Deal To Build Its First Pro Soccer Stadium In Queens

    Soccer fans from New York received great news this week.

  • How to watch Notre Dame hosting Boston College

    All your viewing information right here

  • How Warren Buffett Made a Bet on Apple Without Buying More Apple Stock

    Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is by far the largest investment in Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway portfolio. Although Apple is one of Buffett's biggest winners, such a significant position may appear to counter the investment strategy of Buffett and his team, which leaned toward more diversification. The question for investors is whether the strategy will work for Buffett and for Apple shareholders looking to follow his lead.

  • Roger Goodell threatens ‘significant discipline’ for future alcohol violations

    The NFL will take action against teams when it comes to future alcohol violations

  • Fallen FTX Founder Bankman-Fried Plays the Victim

    Sam Bankman-Fried is trying to absolve himself of the practices that led to the bankruptcy of his empire.

  • Twitter Staff Wipeout Under Musk Spurs Concern for Site’s Decay

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc.’s mass exodus of employees leaves the platform vulnerable to a broad range of malfunctions. The social network will succumb to a major glitch at some point, technologists predict. It’s just a matter of when.Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Sentenced to 11 Years for Theranos FraudMusk’s ‘Hardcore’ Ultimatum Sparks Exodus, Leaving Twitter at RiskQatar Bans Alcohol Sales at World Cup Stadiums in Abrupt U-TurnThis Is the Memo Twitter Sent Telling Staff Offices Wer

  • 15 Biggest Exploration and Production Companies in the World

    In this piece, we will take a look at the fifteen biggest exploration and production companies in the world. For more companies, head on over to 5 Biggest Exploration and Production Companies in the World. The oil and gas exploration and production industry has become one of the most important industries in the world as […]

  • The Worst Mistake Amazon Investors Can Make Right Now

    For years, investors could count on Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) to boost their portfolios. The e-commerce and cloud computing giant climbed more than 300% over the past five years. Before you decide whether to sell your Amazon shares, stick with holdings, or make an even bigger bet on the company, hang on.

  • Musk's pay trial asks if Tesla's growth justifies $56 billion compensation

    After five days of testimony, including three hours from Elon Musk, a Delaware judge will now decide whether Musk's $56 billion pay package from Tesla Inc was justified by the company's explosive growth or undermined by a flawed process. Musk and the Tesla directors named as defendants repeatedly testified that the package achieved what it set out to do -- deliver 10-fold growth in the company's stock price, enriching investors and Musk. "We thought if we could pull this off, if this plan was executed, Tesla would be one of the most valuable technology companies," Antonio Gracias, a Tesla board member from 2007 to 2021, told the Delaware Court of Chancery on Wednesday.

  • Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan is latest FTX investor to mark venture investment to zero

    Pension plan makes rare public statement as one of dozens of private-market investors that lost money on the demise of the crypto broker.

  • ‘Grayscale Discount’ Widens to Record 43% as FTX Contagion Spreads

    The added pressure comes after Genesis Global Capital – a corporate sibling to bitcoin trust manager Grayscale Investments – halted customer withdrawals from its lending unit this week.

  • Qatar Has Banned Alcohol Sales at World Cup Stadiums Just Days Before Games Begin

    Soccer fans will need to forgo their pints this year.

  • California governor set to release $1B for homelessness

    California Gov. Gavin Newsom agreed to release $1 billion in state homelessness funding he testily put on pause earlier this month, but only if local governments agree to step up the aggressiveness of their plans going forward to reduce the number of unhoused people in the state, his office said Friday. Newsom, who coasted to reelection this month, is on the hook in his second term to show reductions in the growing number of unhoused individuals, some of whom camp out along city sidewalks and under highway underpasses, exasperating even the most politically liberal voters in the country’s most populous state. Mayors and county officials — many of whom are Democrats — as well as advocates for low-income housing pushed back against his effort to withhold funding, saying it was counterproductive to hold money needed for shelter beds, outreach workers and other services for unhoused people.

  • Twitter outages spike after Musk shuts offices

    The number of data outages reported on Twitter soared by nearly 1,800pc in the nine hours after Elon Musk ordered the temporary closure of the company's offices.