Warren Buffett's Net Worth Eclipses $100 Billion

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
GuruFocus.com
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

- By James Li

On Thursday, Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)'s net worth eclipsed $100 billion for the first time in the "Oracle of Omaha's" 90-year history on the heels of Berkshire shares and the conglomerate's top six holdings producing strong gains during the first months of 2021.


According to FactSet, Buffett owns 249,000 shares of Berkshire's Class A stock, giving him a 38% stake in his Omaha, Nebraska-based insurance conglomerate. The stake is worth $101.5 billion at Wednesday's intraday-high price of $407,750.

Warren Buffett&#39;s Net Worth Eclipses $100 Billion
Warren Buffett's Net Worth Eclipses $100 Billion

Class A shares of Berkshire closed at $396,399, down $2,441 from Wednesday's record close of $398,840. The stock opened above $400,000 Thursday morning and has gained approximately 14.67% in the year to date. According to GuruFocus' own valuation method, shares are fairly valued based on Thursday's price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.07.

Berkshire stock soars following strong full-year 2020 earnings

The insurance conglomerate reported "better-than-feared" performance during 2020 even though businesses like railroads and retail suffered from the coronavirus pandemic. Revenues of $245.5 billion declined just 3.5% year over year.

Warren Buffett&#39;s Net Worth Eclipses $100 Billion
Warren Buffett's Net Worth Eclipses $100 Billion

GuruFocus ranks Berkshire's profitability 7 out of 10 on the back of net margins and returns outperforming over 70% of global competitors. The website gave Berkshire a four-star business predictability rank.

Warren Buffett&#39;s Net Worth Eclipses $100 Billion
Warren Buffett's Net Worth Eclipses $100 Billion

Gurus with large holdings in Berkshire's Class B shares include Bill Gates (Trades, Portfolio)' foundation trust, Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio), Tom Gayner (Trades, Portfolio)'s Markel Corp. (NYSE:MKL) and Chris Davis (Trades, Portfolio)' Davis Select Advisors.

Warren Buffett&#39;s Net Worth Eclipses $100 Billion
Warren Buffett's Net Worth Eclipses $100 Billion

Berkshire's Class B shares gained approximately 13.85% in the year to date.

Berkshire equity portfolio summary

According to top 10 holdings statistics, a Premium feature of GuruFocus, Berkshire's top six holdings as of the December 2020 filing are Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), Bank of America Corp. (NYSE:BAC), Coca-Cola Co. (NYSE:KO), American Express Co. (NYSE:AXP), The Kraft Heinz Co. (NASDAQ:KHC) and Verizon Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Verizon surged to the conglomerate's sixth-largest holding following the company's more than 88 million-share purchase during the fourth quarter; the position has a 3.19% equity portfolio weight.

Warren Buffett&#39;s Net Worth Eclipses $100 Billion
Warren Buffett's Net Worth Eclipses $100 Billion

Shares of the New York-based telecommunications company closed at $55.51, down approximately 1.77% for the year to date. The stock is fairly valued based on Thursday's price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.99.

Warren Buffett&#39;s Net Worth Eclipses $100 Billion
Warren Buffett's Net Worth Eclipses $100 Billion

GuruFocus ranks Verizon's (NYSE:VZ) profitability 7 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include profit margins and returns outperforming over 76% of global competitors.

Warren Buffett&#39;s Net Worth Eclipses $100 Billion
Warren Buffett's Net Worth Eclipses $100 Billion

Apple

Berkshire owns 887,135,554 shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), allocating 43.61% of its equity portfolio to the position. Shares of the Cupertino, California-based tech giant closed at $121.96, up 1.65% from the previous close of $119.98 but down approximately 9.42% in the year to date. Despite this, Apple is significantly overvalued based on Thursday's price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.60.

Warren Buffett&#39;s Net Worth Eclipses $100 Billion
Warren Buffett's Net Worth Eclipses $100 Billion

GuruFocus ranks Apple's profitability 9 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a high Piotroski F-score of 7 and profit margins and returns that outperform over 95% of global competitors.

Warren Buffett&#39;s Net Worth Eclipses $100 Billion
Warren Buffett's Net Worth Eclipses $100 Billion

Bank of America

Berkshire owns 1,010,100,606 shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), dedicating 11.34% of its equity portfolio to the stake. Shares closed at $37.24; the stock has gained approximately 23.89% in the year to date. Despite this, the stock is modestly overvalued based on Thursday's price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.16.

Warren Buffett&#39;s Net Worth Eclipses $100 Billion
Warren Buffett's Net Worth Eclipses $100 Billion

GuruFocus ranks the Charlotte, North Carolina-based bank's profitability 5 out of 10 on the back of net profit margins and returns trending close to the industry median net margin and return.

Warren Buffett&#39;s Net Worth Eclipses $100 Billion
Warren Buffett's Net Worth Eclipses $100 Billion

Coca-Cola

Berkshire owns 400 million shares of Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), giving the position 8.13% equity portfolio space. Shares closed at $50.88; the stock has returned approximately -6.2% in the year to date. Nonetheless, the stock is fairly valued based on Thursday's price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.07.

Warren Buffett&#39;s Net Worth Eclipses $100 Billion
Warren Buffett's Net Worth Eclipses $100 Billion

GuruFocus ranks the Atlanta-based beverage giant's profitability 7 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a return on equity that outperforms over 95% of global competitors and an operating margin that has increased approximately 5.4% per year over the past five years. Despite this, Coca-Cola's three-year revenue decline rate of 3% underperforms more than 70% of global competitors.

Warren Buffett&#39;s Net Worth Eclipses $100 Billion
Warren Buffett's Net Worth Eclipses $100 Billion

American Express

Berkshire owns 151,610,700 shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP), giving the position 6.79% equity portfolio weight. Shares closed at $147.75; the stock gained approximately 21.73% in the year to date. Despite this, shares are modestly overvalued based on Thursday's price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.26.

Warren Buffett&#39;s Net Worth Eclipses $100 Billion
Warren Buffett's Net Worth Eclipses $100 Billion

GuruFocus ranks the New York-based credit service company's profitability 5 out of 10 on the back of net margins and returns trending near the industry median margins and returns.

Warren Buffett&#39;s Net Worth Eclipses $100 Billion
Warren Buffett's Net Worth Eclipses $100 Billion

Kraft Heinz

Berkshire owns 325,634,818 shares of Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC), with most of the shares gained as part of a control group. The shares, which occupy 4.18% of the equity portfolio, gained 13.99% in the year to date yet are modestly overvalued based on Thursday's price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.17.

Warren Buffett&#39;s Net Worth Eclipses $100 Billion
Warren Buffett's Net Worth Eclipses $100 Billion

GuruFocus ranks the Pittsburgh-based consumer packaged food company's profitability 6 out of 10: Operating margins are outperforming over 92% of global competitors despite returns underperforming more than 65% of global consumer packaged food companies.

Warren Buffett&#39;s Net Worth Eclipses $100 Billion
Warren Buffett's Net Worth Eclipses $100 Billion

Disclosure: The author is long Apple. The holdings mentioned in this article reflect Berkshire's holdings as of the December 2020 filing and do not include any trades or portfolio hedges that Berkshire made in the first few months of 2021.

Read more here:

  • Warren Buffett's Berkshire Reveals 4th-Quarter Trades

  • 5 Stocks Warren Buffett and Bill Gates Agree On

  • Value Screeners Identify Opportunities for March



Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

Recommended Stories

  • China Chip Industry Group Says Working With U.S. Counterpart

    (Bloomberg) -- A Chinese semiconductor industry group said it has agreed to work with its U.S. counterpart on chip-related issues, a rare example of bilateral cooperation in an area that has become a focal point of tensions between Washington and Beijing.The China Semiconductor Industry Association said Thursday in a statement on its website that it will form a working group with the Washington, D.C.-based Semiconductor Industry Association. Ten chip companies from each nation will meet twice a year to discuss policies ranging from export curbs to supply-chain safety and encryption technology, the statement said.Shares of Chinese firms involved in the chip industry advanced after the statement appeared on the CSIA’s website. Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. rose as much as 12% in Hong Kong trading. Hua Hong Semiconductor Ltd. and Shanghai Fudan Microelectronics Group Co. surged at least 13% and 14% respectively.The U.S. association, which represents companies like Intel Corp. and Qualcomm Inc., said the working group was created for sharing public information regarding general trade matters. The SIA maintains “regular dialog with our industry counterparts around the world, including China, and this is part of that ongoing effort. SIA is committed to working with the U.S. government on the shared goal of enhancing American semiconductor competitiveness while protecting national security,” the organization said in a statement.People familiar with the matter said there’s no U.S. government involvement in the working group and one said the meeting would not include business executives but rather be led by technical experts. Both Semiconductor Industry Associations are members of the World Semiconductor Council and have maintained regular discussions.China to Pour More Money Into Chips, AI and 5G to Catch U.S.The future of the semiconductor industry is becoming a major issue in the tense U.S.-China relationship. Premier Li Keqiang vowed in a speech last week that his country would boost spending and drive research into cutting-edge chips and artificial intelligence as China seeks to reduce reliance on U.S. technologies. The Asian nation imports $300 billion of semiconductors annually.In the U.S., the administration under former President Donald Trump took steps to limit the growth of Chinese national champions such as Huawei Technologies Co. and SMIC, China’s largest chip producer. Since entering office in January, President Joe Biden’s administration has signaled that it plans to keep a tough stance toward Beijing. Biden has said that technology is a key area of strategic competition between the two countries.The U.S. believes China aims to undercut America’s longstanding technological advantage and to take over as the global leader in the technologies and industries of the future, according to a White House official. To help buoy the U.S.’s leadership, the administration is committed to making major investments in science and technology research and development, advanced manufacturing, and supply chain security.U.S. Senator Todd Young, a Republican from Indiana, said the idea that the two industry groups would work together is recognition of the importance of semiconductors in daily life. “However, one thing that has become abundantly clear over the past year is that China is not a country that shares our values, so I am deeply skeptical about any partnerships with them on encryption matters,” Young said in a statement, responding to news of the groups’ cooperation. Young also highlighted the importance of resilient supply chains, noting that those that include critical items like semiconductors, must not be overly dependent on lowest-cost manufacturers overseas.News of the ties between the industry associations comes as U.S. and Chinese officials are set to hold talks next week in Alaska, in the first high-level in-person meeting between the two countries since President Biden took office. Relations between the two world powers sank to their lowest level in decades under Trump, with both nations ramping up sanctions and tariffs, expelling journalists and closing consulates.Cooperation between the industry groups is badly needed, said Stewart Randall, head of electronics at consultancy Intralink in Shanghai. “It would be a disaster if two semiconductor worlds were created where nothing was inter-operable or there were no standards,” he said.CSIA was formed by China’s top chip suppliers, labs and investors, including some that are on Washington’s blacklist, according to its website. Its management team is a who’s-who of some of the most prominent figures in the country’s semiconductor industry. The association’s head is Zhou Zixue, chairman of Hong Kong-listed SMIC. Xu Zhijun, deputy chairman on Huawei’s board, and Zhao Weiguo, chairman of Tsinghua Unigroup, are board members.(Updates with statement from Senator Young in eighth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Venerated International Value Shop IVA Shuts Down

    The successful international value shop is closing down two funds with substantial assets amid a series of other surprising issues.

  • Stock Markets Rise Again, but Wall Street Hates This Former Blue Chip's New Plan

    The stock market continued to gain ground on Wednesday morning, with investors looking on the bright side in considering what the near-term future is likely to bring. By 11:30 a.m. EST, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) was in record territory, having soared another 390 points to 32,223. Stock market investors are showing a new appreciation for old-economy stocks that tend to move in line with the business cycle.

  • Why MongoDB Shares Jumped 11.1% Today

    The next-generation database specialist celebrated Tuesday's fantastic earnings report a bit late as a larger rival posted so-so results and weak guidance.

  • Walmart Sees Growth Arc in Marketplace, Expanded Services

    Walmart U.S. CEO John Furner described the retailer’s trajectory at the Bank of America consumer and retail technology conference Thursday.

  • Why Facebook, Zoom Video, and Okta Stocks All Jumped on Thursday

    Shares of Facebook (NASDAQ: FB), Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM), and Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) all jumped sharply on Friday. Indeed, the primary reason for these stocks' moves may simply be a bullish day in the overall market -- especially for tech stocks. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite, however, was up 2.6%.

  • Netflix Renews ‘Selling Sunset’ and ‘Bling Empire,’ Orders New Series From Creators of Both

    Netflix has renewed its popular docusoaps “Selling Sunset” and “Bling Empire,” and has ordered two new series from the creators of both shows. In a blog post on Wednesday morning, Brandon Riegg, the streamer’s vice president of unscripted and documentary series, announced the renewals and series orders. “Selling Sunset” has been renewed for Seasons 4 […]

  • Boeing, Southwest Near Deal For Massive 737 Max Order: Report

    Southwest is reportedly close to a deal with Boeing for a potentially huge 737 Max order, while the carrier resumed flights with the plane Thursday.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Gains Steam As Microsoft, Google Flash Buy Signals; Vaccine Maker Spikes Late

    The market rally broadened as the S&P 500 joined the Dow in new high ground and the Nasdaq retook key levels. Several "blue dot" stocks broke out. Microsoft, Google flashed buy signals.

  • From Sheer to Blackout, These Curtains Prove That Drapery Is the Most Transformative Decor

    When it comes to the perfect finishing touch, you can’t go wrong with a beautiful set of curtainsOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Fire at French cloud computing firm disrupts websites

    Numerous companies and websites in France suffered outages and disruptions to services after a fire swept through a cloud computing provider's facility. Disruption continued Thursday after OVH said the fire erupted early Wednesday in a room at one of its data centers in Strasbourg in eastern France. No one was injured in the blaze, which destroyed one of the site's four data centers and damaged another one.

  • Republican senator says voting rights bill meant to ensure fair elections was ‘written in hell by the devil’

    Senator Mike Lee says bill expanding voter registration and limiting partisan gerrymandering is ‘rotten to the core’

  • Caroline Flack 'wasn't emotionally wired' for fame

    A new Channel 4 documentary examines the events leading up to the TV presenter's death in 2020.

  • Biden faces growing pressure to support ‘vaccine passports’ for travel as White House skirts around the issue

    Airline and travel industries urge US to serve ‘as a leader’ in vaccine passports as White House declines to offer support — for now

  • A 31-year-old Black woman thought she was having a miscarriage, but it was colon cancer

    Young people are being diagnosed with aggressive stages of colorectal cancer. These cases are disproportionately high in Black communities across the US.

  • LA schools could reopen mid-April; all Alaskans vaccine eligible; stimulus check for family of 4 could be $5,600: Latest COVID-19 updates

    LAUSD schools could reopen mid-April, Alaska is the first state to remove eligibility requirements for the vaccine. The latest COVID-19 news.

  • A strong start — and Sergei Bobrovsky’s ‘best’ game yet — help Panthers get back on track

    The first two periods the Florida Panthers played Tuesday at Nationwide Arena were exactly the balm Joel Quenneville was looking for two days after one of his team’s worst performances of the year. The Panthers peppered the Columbus Blue Jackets in the first period, added on with a power-play goal in the second and recaptured the offensive flow they’ve ridden throughout most of the first half of the season.

  • 'Blockbuster blizzard' expected to hammer Denver area with feet of snow this weekend

    One of the biggest snowstorms in years, perhaps decades, is forecast to blast the Denver metro area with several feet of snow this coming weekend.

  • The NBA trade deadline is fast approaching and here are the biggest names rumored to be available

    As the NBA trade deadline approaches on March 25, rumors indicate there could be some big-name players on the move.

  • 15 of Meghan Markle's best casual looks

    During her time as the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle was known for her formal dresses and coats, but she's also shown that casual can be chic.