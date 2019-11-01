What Are Warren Buffett's Top 10 Stock Holdings?

Warren Buffett is one of the most legendary investors on Wall Street.

He famously bought his first stock at age 11: oil and gas company Cities Service for $38 a share. Now, Buffett buys companies for his firm Berkshire Hathaway BRK.A BRK.B, and he and his team manage a growing, over $200 billion stock portfolio.

Over the years, Buffett developed widely followed investing strategies like “Invest in what you know”; “Keep a long-term mindset”; and “Identify cheap stocks,” among others. He is also known for reading through 10-Ks, SEC filings, and even earnings call transcripts for stock picking inspiration.

So what are Buffett’s top stock holdings? They include big bank and consumer brand names:

Apple AAPL

Bank of America BAC

Wells Fargo WFC

Coca-Cola KO

American Express AXP

Kraft Heinz KHC

U.S. Bancorp USB

JPMorgan Chase JPM

Moody’s MCO

Bank of New York Mellon BK

