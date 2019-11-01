What Are Warren Buffett's Top 10 Stock Holdings?

Madeleine Johnson

Warren Buffett is one of the most legendary investors on Wall Street.

He famously bought his first stock at age 11: oil and gas company Cities Service for $38 a share. Now, Buffett buys companies for his firm Berkshire Hathaway BRK.A BRK.B, and he and his team manage a growing, over $200 billion stock portfolio.

Over the years, Buffett developed widely followed investing strategies like “Invest in what you know”; “Keep a long-term mindset”; and “Identify cheap stocks,” among others. He is also known for reading through 10-Ks, SEC filings, and even earnings call transcripts for stock picking inspiration.

So what are Buffett’s top stock holdings? They include big bank and consumer brand names:

  • Apple AAPL
  • Bank of America BAC
  • Wells Fargo WFC
  • Coca-Cola KO
  • American Express AXP
  • Kraft Heinz KHC
  • U.S. Bancorp USB
  • JPMorgan Chase JPM
  • Moody’s MCO
  • Bank of New York Mellon BK

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers “Most Likely for Early Price Pops.”

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.5% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

See them now >>


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
 
The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) : Free Stock Analysis Report
 
U.S. Bancorp (USB) : Free Stock Analysis Report
 
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) : Free Stock Analysis Report
 
Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) : Free Stock Analysis Report
 
Bank of America Corporation (BAC) : Free Stock Analysis Report
 
Moody's Corporation (MCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report
 
Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) : Free Stock Analysis Report
 
Apple Inc. (AAPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report
 
American Express Company (AXP) : Free Stock Analysis Report
 
The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report
 
Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B) : Free Stock Analysis Report
 
Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A) : Free Stock Analysis Report
 
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
 
Zacks Investment Research