Warren Buffett's 'Woodstock for Capitalists' a smaller affair after pandemic

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jonathan Stempel and Carolina Mandl
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Warren Buffett
    Warren Buffett
    CEO of Berkshire Hathaway
  • Jimmy Buffett
    Jimmy Buffett
    American singer–songwriter and businessman
  • Charlie Munger
    Charlie Munger
    American business magnate, lawyer, investor, and philanthropist

By Jonathan Stempel and Carolina Mandl

OMAHA, Neb. (Reuters) - Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc will hold its annual shareholder meeting in person on Saturday for the first time since before the pandemic, but the extravaganza dubbed "Woodstock for Capitalists" is likely to see fewer people and pared-back events.

Buffett, 91, chairman and chief executive officer of Berkshire, and Vice Chairman Charlie Munger, 98, will answer shareholder questions for roughly five hours when the meeting convenes in Omaha, Nebraska.

Shareholders likely will address issues such as recent investments, a still-swollen cash pile, share buybacks, rising inflation and supply chain disruptions, and even whether someone other than Buffett should chair the company.

Joining them will be Vice Chairmen Greg Abel, Buffett's designated successor as CEO, and Ajit Jain.

Many shareholders, however, go for more than just the meeting.

Events around the city over three days include a 5-km run(3.11 miles), shareholder shopping from dozens of Berkshire-owned businesses at the downtown CHI Health Center arena where the meeting takes place, and several private investing conferences.

"You're selling as fast as the cash register will ring," said Phillip Black, co-owner of the Bookworm, the only non-Berkshire business selling at the arena. He said weekend sales have topped $100,000 in past years. "You're kind of glad when it's over so you can get a little rest."

Still, shareholders will notice changes, beyond needing proof of COVID-19 vaccination to attend events.

Berkshire expects attendance to be "considerably less" than the 40,000, many from overseas, common to recent meetings. The 2019 meeting, the last in-person meeting before the pandemic, added $21.3 million to Omaha's economy.

"I attended for 25 years in a row before COVID," said James Armstrong, a principal at Henry H. Armstrong Associates in Pittsburgh. "But I'm just not going to make the trip. I'm not doing much flying yet."

TONS OF CANDY

Occupancy rates in the Omaha area's 15,608 hotel rooms, as measured by data firm STR Inc, may fall short of the usual 90% to 95%, with more rooms at lower rates beckoning late travelers.

Borsheims won't pitch its familiar outdoor tent with live entertainment and a buffet smorgasbord at the mall housing the Berkshire-owned jeweler, though cocktails will be available.

And a shareholder favorite--the newspaper toss where Buffett displayed skills he once used as a paperboy--has been scrapped.

Armstrong, like many others, plans to watch the meeting online at cnbc.com https://www.cnbc.com/brklive22. Berkshire https://www.berkshirehathaway.com first webcast meetings in 2016.

Still, the weekend nonetheless should add many millions of dollars to Berkshire's coffers.

Shareholders can buy a pontoon boat from Berkshire's Forest River unit and designed by "Margaritaville" singer Jimmy Buffett (no relation).

Frugal shoppers can again spend $5 at Oriental Trading for cherubic Buffett and Munger rubber ducks. And those not on a diet can scarf up the 21,085 pounds (9,564 kg) of peanut brittle and other treats that See's Candies is bringing.

Deborah Ward, executive director of Visit Omaha, said "the energy in the city was lost" when Berkshire moved its 2020 and 2021 shareholder meetings online.

"It will be nice to have that energy back," she said. "Being associated with Berkshire helps Omaha's brand a great deal. Warren Buffett could live anywhere in the world. He chooses to live here."

SUPER BOWL OF BUSINESS

David Brown, who retires next week after 19 years leading the Greater Omaha Chamber, said many businesses not affiliated with Berkshire schedule events around the weekend.

"Berkshire has for us been the annual Super Bowl of business," he said. "That means they're filling up bars, restaurants and stores. You can feel the lift it gives."

Marta Keller, general manager of the downtown M's Pub, said some Berkshire customers book a year in advance. M's creates a special menu for them.

"There will be a rib eye, a beef tenderloin. Everybody talks about Nebraska being about beef," Keller said. "We keep it simple, but we're trying to be creative because food has gotten so expensive."

At the Bookworm, all books have Buffett's seal of approval.

New this year are Nancy Rips' updated "My New Berkshire ABC" for children (A is for Apple, a big Berkshire investment), and a book on Berkshire's evolution from a failing textile mill that Buffett finally closed in 1985, twenty years after taking over.

"Mr. Buffett likes to educate shareholders," Black said. "It will show how he put his capital into something that really wasn't good and reallocated it in a more productive way."

Borsheims Chief Executive Karen Goracke said the jeweler sells as much during the week as in the Christmas season. She and other CEOs of Berkshire businesses will again dine together this weekend.

"I saw Warren about a week ago," Goracke said this week. "He's in great spirits, and just happy to have the meeting in person again. He loves to do it. He's energized by it."

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel and Carolina Mandl in Omaha, Nebraska; editing by Megan Davies and Diane Craft)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Omicron, imports expected to restrain U.S. growth in first quarter

    U.S. economic growth likely slowed sharply in the first quarter as a wave of COVID-19 cases curbed activity, but retained sufficient underlying strength to keep the expansion on track amid headwinds from soaring inflation and rising interest rates. The growth rate, which is anticipated to be the slowest since the recession triggered by the pandemic ended nearly two years ago, would also reflect a surge in imports. Economists are split over whether inventories would contribute to gross domestic product growth after they accounted for the bulk of the acceleration in GDP in the fourth quarter.

  • Robinhood shares are now 75% below last July’s IPO price after job cuts announcement, but analysts are unfazed

    Shares of Robinhood Markets Inc. sank to a fresh low on Wednesday, after the online-trading platform said it's cutting 9% of its workforce after a rapid expansion that started in 2020 when stay-at-home workers started using it in droves.

  • China Locks Down Part of Its Northern Hub for Coal Shipping

    (Bloomberg) -- The northern port of Qinhuangdao is the latest Chinese commodities hub to get hit by virus-related lockdowns.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetHwang’s Spectacular Collapse Culminates in Criminal ChargesThe city in Hebei province has locked down its Haiga

  • Some N.Koreans find ways around govt smartphone controls, report says

    Despite North Korea intensifying efforts to stop citizens from seeing information coming from outside the country, a few tech savvy individuals are managing to circumvent tight government controls on smart phones, a U.S. based group said in a report. "The scale of the hacking still appears to be minor, but recent changes to North Korean law indicate national authorities view it as a serious problem," Lumen, a U.S.-based non-profit founded to provide North Koreans with access to uncensored information and media, said in report issued this week. Most of the knowledge needed to hack the phones came from North Koreans who had been sent to China for work, often in software outsourcing businesses, the report said.

  • The rise and fall of Bill Hwang's 'house of cards'

    Bill Hwang spent 25 years building his career, but his downfall took just four days. The now-notorious owner of Archegos Capital Management took extraordinary risks by leveraging stock positions and artificially inflating their prices, prosecutors alleged on Wednesday. "Over the course of less than a week in late March 2021, the house of cards collapsed," the Securities and Exchange Commission said in a complaint against Hwang.

  • Chinese Coal Firms’ Share Prices Surge After Bumper Results

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s biggest coal miner saw its shares jump the most in a month after posting a massive profit increase on rising coal prices.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetHwang’s Spectacular Collapse Culminates in Criminal ChargesChina Shenhua Energy Co.’s share

  • Here's what convinced Warren Buffett to pile into this oil company

    As investors grapple with a frustrating trading environment this year, one veteran portfolio manager has a unique perspective on why Buffett is piling into the oil company.

  • Biden, Clintons herald Madeleine Albright as force for good at Washington funeral

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. leaders past and present praised former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright as a fighter against fascism and a champion of women on Wednesday at a funeral service honoring her life and legacy as the first woman to serve as the United States' top diplomat. President Joe Biden called Albright a "force of nature" who changed the tide of history and said she was a big reason why the NATO alliance -- which he has rallied to support Ukraine against Russia's invasion -- is strong and galvanized today. Albright, who served as secretary of state from 1997 to 2001, died last month of cancer at age 84.

  • Nasdaq 100 Futures Rise on Facebook Users, China Economic Pledge

    (Bloomberg) -- Nasdaq 100 futures rose as Meta Platforms Inc. surged in aftermarket trading and China stepped up efforts to bolster its economy. Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetHwang’s Spectacular Collapse Culminates in Criminal ChargesNasdaq 100 futures climbed 1.2%

  • ‘Look out, bond holders,’ strategist says on market risks

    Sound Planning Group CEO David Stryzewski and Todd Jablonski, Principal Global Asset Allocation CIO, join Yahoo Finance Live to examine markets closing amid Fed interest rate hikes, the government's debt outlook, and inflation.

  • Jack Dorsey set to pocket $978M if Elon Musk's Twitter acquisition closes

    Twitter's co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey is poised to receive a significant payday if Elon Musk's $44 billion acquisition of the social media giant closes, as his Twitter shares would be converted into cash. Dorsey, who has declined to take a salary from the company and instead chose to take a $1.40 annual paycheck, owns 2.4% of the company, with just over 18 million shares. Under Musk's offer to buy each Twitter share for $54.20, Dorsey would receive a $978 million in cash, according to a report from The Wrap.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Facebook Leads Earnings Winners Late After Market Bounce Fizzles; ARK Stock Teladoc Crashes

    Wednesday's stock market rebound fizzled. Facebook, Qualcomm jumped late on earnings. But ARK Stock Teladoc plunged.

  • Teladoc (TDOC) Reports Q1 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

    Teladoc (TDOC) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 14.55% and 0.63%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Meta Shares Soar as Facebook Returns to User Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- Facebook’s main social network added more users than projected in the first quarter, potentially staving off concerns that the company is losing momentum as a new generation flocks to younger sites like TikTok.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetHwang’s Sp

  • 'From the horses to the whiskey to the cars': This bucolic Nashville-area town is exploding

    Three major developments totaling $145 million in capital investments were just announced in Shelbyville and Bedford County in one week.

  • We asked Muslims how they're giving back during Ramadan. Here's what you said

    We asked readers to share how they were giving back during Ramadan. Here are the stories of Muslims from around California helping seniors, children, the homeless and more.

  • Rochester volunteers working with Ukrainian refugees in Poland want to recruit others

    Natalia Golub and Leeda Burda agree that more volunteers are needed, and hope that their stories inspire people in Rochester to go to Poland to help.

  • You’ve got one final chance to win a lunch with Warren Buffett

    The Oracle of Omaha will take you and seven friends out to eat for steaks and insight.

  • Knoxville Biz Ticker: Massey Services acquires Mar-Von Termite & Pest Control of Athens, TN

    Get the latest updates on Knoxville business happenings

  • Volunteers needed to help guard Black River sturgeon this spring

    Volunteers are asked to help Michigan DNR protect the lake sturgeon fish as they move into the Black River to begin the reproduction process.