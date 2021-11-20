Warren businesses accused of running prostitution ring; 6 women charged

Six women have been charged with crimes related to a suspected commercialized sex operation run out of two businesses in Warren, the city's police department announced Friday.

Investigators with Warren Police Department's Special Investigations Division described the businesses as "facades to solicit and commit illicit sexual acts to customers online and in person" in a news release.

The two businesses, Green Massage Center and Chinese Body Works, served as a front for the operation, police said.

The women were charged by the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office with a variety of felonies and misdemeanors, including accepting earnings of prostitution and keeping house of prostitution, with punishments ranging from 90 days to 20 years.

Investigators discovered the alleged prostitution ring through anonymous tips and online databases. The women were arrested during a raid of the businesses and their known residence in Sterling Heights, the release said.

The suspects were arraigned Friday in Warren at 37th District Court in front of Judge Michael Chupa.

