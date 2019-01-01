Is Warren the candidate Democrats have been waiting for? Some doubt it: Today's Talker

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., announced Monday that she would launch an exploratory committee for a 2020 presidential run.

Fixing the opportunity crisis

By Jim Kessler

Whether you agree or disagree with her, Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s presumed entry into the presidential race will make the 2020 Democratic nomination more interesting. She’s exceptionally smart, passionately committed to progressive principles, and has a deep understanding of policy. Her opening video shows a deft political touch, offering something for every type of Democrat and independent who want to mend, not end, capitalism. Like all candidates, she’ll make mistakes, as she did with her ill-timed DNA test last fall. But her strong grassroots following and passion for the issues likely means she starts this race as one of the legitimate front-runners.

The big question for Warren is whether she can expand her appeal beyond those who are angry about the economy being rigged to include the much larger group of voters who are worried about the economy leaving them behind. Finding the right balance between anger and aspiration is key. Technology and globalization have been profoundly disruptive, shrinking the opportunity to succeed to a small slice of people and places. While the Digital Age is working just fine for the lucky few, most other Americans are facing a genuine opportunity crisis. People rightly wonder whether they and their kids will have a real shot at earning a good life where they live.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren More

If Warren — or someone else — can convince voters that she has the ideas and the will to fight every day to ensure that everyone has a real opportunity to earn a good life no matter the ZIP code, race, gender or sexual orientation, that candidate will unite traditional progressives, moderates and independents to cruise to the nomination. And he or she will be unstoppable against President Donald Trump in the general election.

Jim Kessler is executive vice president for policy at Third Way, a center-left think tank. Follow him on Twitter @thirdwaykessler.

For Warren, there is a path to victory

By Lawrence Lessig

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., has framed her campaign exactly as she should — focused on middle-class values and the “corruption” of the current system. If she can stay focused on these issues that unite America — and stay far from the fights that divide the Democratic Party — she could make herself the natural leader for her party and the nation.

“The system is rigged” is Warren’s slogan. It is what America believes. If she can offer America a clear path to unrigging that rigged system, and therefore a path to rebuilding the middle class, she will be our next president.

Lawrence Lessig is Roy L. Furman Professor of Law and Leadership at Harvard Law School. Follow him on Twitter: @lessig

What others are saying

Chris Cillizza, CNN: "You have to wonder whether she missed her moment. Sen. Elizabeth Warren enters this 2020 contest as one of the fundraising leaders (she had more than $12 million in the bank at the end of November), one of only a handful of candidates regularly polling in the high single-digits or low double-digits in most national polling on the 2020 contest, and someone who has already built the start of real organizations in early voting states like Iowa and New Hampshire. And yet, the shine that surrounded her from her 2012 Senate win through (and even after) the 2016 election has been quite clearly tarnished, most notably by her botched attempt this fall to put questions about her Native American heritage behind her. ... That Warren decided to be the first major candidate to explore the race ... is in some ways an acknowledgment of her weakened state. The supposed favorites usually hold off announcing their runs until the spring — waiting to see how the field shakes out a bit (and letting the lesser-known candidates fight it out) before wading in."