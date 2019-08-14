Warren Catches Up to Biden in New National Poll

Joe Biden and Senator Elizabeth Warren are polling within just one percentage point of each other as Warren catches up to the former vice president, who has led the pack of Democratic presidential candidates nationally for weeks.

Biden stands at 21 percent support, while Warren is right behind him at 20 percent, up four points from last week, according to the latest national Economist–YouGov poll.

Trailing them are Senator Bernie Sanders, who gained three points from last week to clock in at 16 percent support, and Senator Kamala Harris, who is polling at 8 percent. Former Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke and South Bend, Ind. mayor Pete Buttigieg are next, both at 5 percent, and Senators Cory Booker and Kirsten Gillibrand follow at 2 percent. The rest of the Democratic presidential contenders are at 1 percent or lower.

Warren has also risen to second place among likely Iowa caucus voters, polling at 19 percent behind Biden’s 28 percent, while Sanders falls well behind them at 9 percent, according to a new Monmouth University poll.

Warren’s momentum comes after a tough week for Biden in which he botched a number of lines when speaking at the Iowa State Fair.

“Joe Biden has spoken his mind his entire life, which voters know and love about him,” said Kate Bedingfield, Biden’s deputy campaign manager. “He’s a real person, he’s authentic, and that will never change.”

Meanwhile, Warren has been praised for her smart campaign strategy and detailed policy proposals, but she has not yet garnered the level of white working-class support that Biden and Sanders have managed to gain.

The Economist–YouGov poll of 1,500 U.S. citizens was taken from August 10 to 13, and has a margin of error of 2.6 percentage points.

More from National Review