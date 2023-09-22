Warren City Council: Audit shows city DDA spent $460K over budget, sends letter to state

Warren City Council announced Thursday that a forensic audit of the city's Downtown Development Authority indicated more than $460,000 was spent without authorization.

And it took the DDA's chairman, Mayor Jim Fouts, to task for the unauthorized spending, but Fouts told the Free Press "this is much ado about nothing."

Fouts said he believes the audit "clearly reinforced the fact that these were legitimate expenditures."

"Obviously, it appears to me to be another effort to undermine my administration and this administration's effort to move the city forward," said the city politician, who has served for decades but is a lame duck as mayor.

Warren Mayor Jim Fouts addresses the news media during an August news conference held at Adiamo Celebrity Showroom in Warren.

City Council said in a release that Fouts violated legal spending limits in the DDA in fiscal 2021-22, including $50,000 for television ads featuring himself and $60,000 on gift cards that were approved to be paid with COVID-19 relief funds but auditors found no evidence that COVID-19 relief funds were used.

The City Council's attorney sent a letter and the audit by Rehmann Corporate Investigative Services in Troy to the Michigan Department of Treasury. A copy also was provided to the state attorney general, the council said.

"There is now evidence they misappropriated funds. We knew that. We were pretty sure of it,” Council Secretary Mindy Moore said.

Fouts and council wrangled over DDA money

City Council voted in February 2022 to hire a firm to conduct the audit. It also sued in Macomb County Circuit Court, claiming Fouts, illegally and without council approval, instructed staff to transfer hundreds of thousands of dollars into DDA line items — money Fouts had in his 2021-22 recommended budget, but funds the City Council cut in its adopted budget for that year.

Per the audit, Fouts' budget requested $615,000 for contractual services and $75,000 for community promotions. City Council said it reduced the DDA contractual services budget to zero and the community promotions budget to $10,000.

The audit states that at a September 2021 DDA board meeting, the minutes indicate the mayor decided to move forward with his budget, and the DDA board passed a motion to fund the Mi Warren, Buy Warren Small Business Initiative for $60,000, to be allocated to community promotions, exceeding the budgetary allowed amount by $50,000.

"Rehmann CIS was engaged to review the DDA’s disbursements during the 2021/2022 fiscal year to identify any budget overages. The DDA exceeded the adopted budget in two categories: $410,037.58 for 'contractual services,' and $50,000 for 'community promotions.' Rehman CIS determined that the DDA exceeded the adopted budgetary amounts in both 'contractual services' and 'community promotions' by $460,037.58."

In a statement, Fouts said it was a misunderstanding. "The September 2021 minutes of the DDA Board meeting did indeed infer that COVID relief monies were part gift card program meant to stimulate activity in local businesses. That was a misstatement on the part of staff. No COVID relief monies were ever a part of the DDA budget for Fiscal Year 2022."

Fouts: 'I don't know where the crime is'

The City Council is expected to discuss the audit at its meeting Tuesday. Moore said City Council authorized spending up to $20,000 for the forensic audit, which came in at just over $13,000.

Fouts said the audit was a waste of taxpayer money and the City Council previously received and filed an audit of the DDA budget from Plante Moran.

He said many of the expenditures identified in this recent audit, such as for landscaping and engineering, were "normal expenditures that the DDA approves every year." One small item he said the City Council is making to appear big is community promotion.

Fouts said the goal of the DDA is to promote the city and bring investment. He believes the promotion worked, asserting that Warren saw a population bump and businesses came to the city because of the ads.

"I don't know where the crime is," Fouts said. "No money went to anything for Jim Fouts."

He said he's not concerned about the letter sent to state officials.

The City Council said in its release that there were two years of obstruction by Fouts over the audit and that a Macomb County Circuit judge in May ordered him to cooperate with it and to provide city financial records to the auditors. But Fouts said they provided "reams and reams" of material.

The audit comes as Fouts is fighting for his political life. Michigan courts have ruled that he is term-limited and cannot run for a fifth, four-year term as mayor.

He appealed a federal court decision that dismissed a civil rights lawsuit he filed requesting the August primary election for Warren mayor be decertified and a special mayoral election be held with his name on the ballot before the November general election.

His legal team filed an appeal with the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit, based in Cincinnati, asking that the review be expedited.

