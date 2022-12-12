Warren Co. man sentenced to prison for rape, gross sexual imposition of children

A Mason man has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to sex crimes involving children.

John Reynolds, 53, was sentenced to 18 years in prison by a Warren County judge after being convicted of one count of rape by force of a child and three counts of gross sexual imposition involving three children under 13 years old.

Prosecutors said the offenses happened between the years of 2015 and March of 2022, during which Reynolds engaged in sexual conduct and had sexual contact with the children.

The children were previously known to Reynolds, according to a release.

A release states that Reynolds victimized the children at his home in Mason and in his camper.

Authorities were made aware of the offenses in April of this year when the victims told their parents.

Reynolds has also been designated as a tier III sexual offender requiring him to register with the sheriff’s office every 90 days for the rest of his life.



