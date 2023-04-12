Warren Co. man wanted for rape, pandering obscenity involving minor charges

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a man wanted for multiple criminal charges

Tyler James Hagens is wanted for charges of rape and pandering obscenities involving a minor — when a person creates, reproduces, buys, sells, advertises for sale, publicly distributes, or displays any obscene material of a juvenile.

Hagens is described as a black male, 5′7, 190 lbs with black and brown hair. He is said to have a tattoo on his right forearm with the name “Ty” on it.

He could be driving a 2011 black Chevrolet Impala, according to the sheriff’s office, and has family and friends in Forest Park, Ohio.

Hagens is also known to be armed with a handgun.

Anyone with information about Hagens’ whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Brandi Carter with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 513-695-2338, or e-mail crimetips@wcsooh.org.







