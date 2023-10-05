Warren Correctional inmate charged in cellmate's death by stomping, prosecutor says

An inmate at the Warren Correctional Institution in Turtlecreek Township is facing charges in connection with the killing of his cellmate in June, officials said.

Gregory Kattine, 34, was indicted Monday on counts including aggravated murder, murder and felonious assault, Warren County Common Pleas Court filings show.

Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell said 39-year-old Michael Callihan was stomped to death by Kattine while the two men were in their cell.

Callihan was found with tread marks on his face that matched Kattine's shoe, Fornshell added.

Kattine is currently serving time for felonious assault, while Callihan had been incarcerated on counts of rape, attempted rape, aggravated burglary and burglary.

Kattine has since been moved to the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility in Lucasville, according to Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction records. His expected release date on the felonious assault charge is October 2027.

He is expected to appear in court on Nov. 15 for an arraignment before Judge Timothy Tepe.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Inmate at Warren Correctional accused of stomping cellmate to death