Warren County 911 dispatchers are suing the county for 3 years of unpaid overtime

The job of a 911 dispatcher can involve lots of long, stressful hours. The Warren County Sheriff's dispatchers say they haven't been paid for those hours as they should.

Eleven current dispatchers are suing Warren County alleging they have wrongfully been denied overtime pay dating back at least to January 2020. According to their complaint, filed Aug. 5, the county has improperly classified them as "exempt" under federal labor law.

The complaint does not specify how much the plaintiffs believe they are owed, and their attorney, Christopher Kragnes, declined to give an estimate. He did say, though, that he believes "this would be the type of case" eligible under labor law for liquidated damages, which can entitle workers to twice the amount the court finds they were underpaid.

Warren County Attorney Doug Eichholz told the Register that the county has not yet been served with the complaint, and cannot comment on pending litigation.

Union agreement calls for overtime

If the complaint is correct that the dispatchers have been denied overtime, that could violate not just labor law, but the county's collective bargaining agreement with their union.

The Register reviewed a copy, provided by Kragnes, of the bargaining agreement between Warren County and Teamsters Local 238 that was in place from July 2020 through June 2023. For the most recent year, the pay scale for county dispatchers over the past year ran from $24.28 per hour to $28.57.

The agreement also specifically states that "for dispatchers, overtime worked at the direction of the employer shall be compensated in pay at the rate of one and one-half times the straight hourly rate of the employee."

The union is not a party to the dispatchers' lawsuit.

