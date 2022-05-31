Warren County ambulance stolen in Henderson

May 31—HENDERSON — David Chait in custody after authorities investigated the theft of an ambulance belonging to Warren County on Sunday, Henderson Police Chief Marcus Barrow said.

Sheriff's deputies from both counties and Henderson police officers apprehended Chait near Interstate 85.

The theft took place at the Sheetz on Ruin Creek Road. Barrow said the ambulance had been left unlocked, with the keys in the ignition and running. Someone drove off with it and up I-85.

A N.C. State Highway Patrol officer stopped him, but the suspect fled into the woods.

Law enforcement agencies from both Warren and Vance counties searched for Chait before finding him in a tree stand in Warren County.

Barrow said "about an hour" passed between the theft of the vehicle and law enforcement apprehending Chait.