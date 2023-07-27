Warren County babysitter accused of seriously harming toddler

Jul. 26—A Springboro babysitter is facing charges after a 20-month-old girl reportedly suffered life-threatening injuries while in her care.

A Warren County grand jury indicted Megan E. Carson for felonious assault and endangering children on Friday. Springboro police said Carson was taken into custody Monday on the felony charges and is jailed awaiting arraignment.

Officers were dispatched April 3 to a residence on Redbud Drive in Springboro on a report of a 20-month-old child who suffered life-threatening injuries while at her babysitter's. The toddler was taken to Cincinnati Children's Hospital Liberty Twp. campus by Clearcreek Fire and Rescue and then transferred to Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center in Cincinnati for treatment.

The child remained at the main campus for several weeks in the intensive care unit.

Police immediately opened an investigation and worked closely with the Warren County Prosecutor's Office as the case progressed. The grand jury considered the case and indicted her on Friday. A warrant was issued Monday and she was taken to the Warren County Jail.

Carson is scheduled for arraignment on Aug. 11 in Warren County Common Pleas Court.