Warren County deputy shoots suspect during welfare check call

Lauren Pack, Journal-News, Hamilton, Ohio

Feb. 17—A Warren County deputy shot a man Monday evening at a Deerfield Twp. residence when he fired at her during a welfare check, according to the Warren County Sheriff's Office.

At about 6:51 p.m. deputies were dispatched to the 7800 block of Hunt Club Drive. After several minutes of repeated attempts to check the welfare of the resident, the front door opened and the suspect shot at a deputy sheriff standing on the front porch.

Deputy Sara Vaught, who was not injured, returned fire, striking the suspect several times.

The suspect is in critical but stable condition at an area hospital.

According to the calls for service, the 56-year-old man was slurring his speech and sent a message to family saying he loved them. The caller, the man's brother, said the man indicated he had taken something and just wanted to go to sleep. The caller indicated there were guns in the house "but (he) doesn't believe he will harm anyone or himself with the weapons."

Vaught has been with the sheriff's office since 2014 and is assigned to Deerfield Twp. as a patrol deputy. Vaught holds many additional roles in the agency including crime scene unit and field training officer. She is on administrative leave as defined by policy while the investigation is underway.

Charges are expected to be filed today against the suspect, according to the sheriff's office.

