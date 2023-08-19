Warren County to get first Wawa gas station/convenience store

Aug. 18—Wawa has plans to build a gas station/convenience store near the south end of Lebanon at the Interstate 71 interchange.

Jason Millard, community development director, said the developer for Wawa submitted plans earlier in the week.

"We are reviewing the information to finalize the submittal for review by the City Planning Commission in September," Millard said.

He said the city did not have any additional information on the number of employees, cost to build or an opening date. Millard said plans indicate the proposed gas station/convenience store will include eight pumps and a 5,672 square-foot building.

Lebanon Planning Commission approved on Tuesday a recommendation to City Council to vacate 0.2071-acres of city-owned right of way on Lebanon Road that will allow the building of the proposed gas station/convenience store, according to city Planner Greg Orosz.

In addition to its gas pumps, Wawa is known for food and beverage options such as custom-made hoagies and specialty drinks. Wawa also is building a gas station and convenience store in Liberty Twp. at 7160-7198 Cincinnati Dayton Road. The gas station will be the company's first location in Ohio.

Lori Bruce, Wawa's public relations manager, said, "We are thrilled to confirm we are expanding to Ohio."

"We couldn't be more excited to bring Wawa's unique offer to new markets in the near future. We look forward to serving the community with our quality fresh food and beverages and, as always, our deep commitment to the communities in which we operate" Bruce said. "While we can't confirm specific locations or timelines for construction at this stage in the process, we can say that we are actively looking into potential sites for new Wawa stores in this market.

Wawa operates in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C. It has 1,000 locations currently and is considered a staple on the east coast of the U.S.

The company is planning to build several gas station/convenience stores in the Dayton and Cincinnati regions.

In December, Wawa announced plans to launch its first stores in Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky. The company said these states were part of Wawa's long-term expansion plan to fuel future store growth in adjacent and new markets, bringing it to more communities than before, according to its website.

Pennsylvania-based Wawa, privately held, family and employee company. Officials said Wawa associates own nearly 40% of the company. Wawa is also expanding into Tennessee as well as its adjacent markets in the Florida Panhandle, Alabama, North Carolina and Georgia, with the first stores projected to open in those markets in 2024.