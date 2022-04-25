Warren County grand jury declines to indict former Lebanon officer for handling of tickets

A Warren County grand jury has decided not to indict a former Lebanon police officer who did not follow the usual protocol with traffic citations after giving verbal warnings to 140 motorists.

Prosecutor David Fornshell announced the decision in a release in which he said former Officer Eric Holmes did not benefit from his actions.

Fornshell said Lebanon police concluded after an administrative review that Holmes wrote citations for the 140 traffic stops from 2018 until February of this year and submitted them to the department for internal recordkeeping purposes.

Then, Fornshell said, Holmes disposed of the duplicate copies of the citations that would ordinarily be served on the motorists and filed with the court.

As a result, the motorists never knew about the citations nor faced any repercussions from the court or the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles.

After completing its review, Lebanon police asked the Warren County Sheriff’s Office to conduct a criminal investigation.

The sheriff's office's findings were submitted to the prosecutor, who presented them to a grand jury.

"Based on both the administrative investigation and the criminal investigation, there was no evidence that Officer Holmes received any tangible benefit from his actions," Fornshell said.

"Lebanon officers have wide discretion to issue warnings to motorists who commit moving violations. There was no evidence of any kickbacks from the motorists or quid pro quos from Officer Holmes."

Although Holmes resigned as a police officer, Fornshell said the details of what he did will be disclosed to defendants in all cases involving him, as required by U.S. Supreme Court rulings.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Policeman resigned over handling of tickets between 2018 and February