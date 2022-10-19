Warren County judge keeps teenager accused of school threat in jail

Oct. 18—A 17-year-old male will remain detained at the Warren County Juvenile Detention Center following his arraignment Monday until further notice of the court.

The teenager appeared in Warren County Juvenile Court for an arraignment and detention hearing on a charge of delinquency by way of inducing panic on school grounds, according to court documents. The charge is a second-degree felony.

The youth entered a denial to the alleged charge, which is the equivalent of a not guilty plea in adult court.

Judge Joseph Kirby ruled the 17-year-old must be detained to protect persons or property of others from immediate or threatened physical or emotional harm. Kirby set the youth's next court appearance for 2:30 p.m. Oct. 24 for a pre-trial/further detention hearing. He also ordered a risk assessment on the youth with the court clinic.

According to the sworn complaint by Deputy Ronald Smith, on Wednesday, Oct. 12 the defendant was responsible for a handwritten note that stated "Shooting up the school on 10/12/22 1:30″ that was found hanging from a bathroom stall door in a male restroom inside of the Warren County Career Center.

The defendant is a senior at the school, and the note was placed and found during school hours. The note caused the school to go into a lockdown procedure and led to the response of 25 law enforcement officers to the property, according to the complaint.

Warren County Career Center Superintendent Joel King said as a district, "we will not tolerate threats of violence to our students, staff, or community."