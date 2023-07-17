Warren County jury to hear evidence in trial of MU hazing defendant in Columbia in January

A jury from Warren County early next year will hear evidence in a criminal trial for University of Missouri hazing defendant Benjamin Karl, of Columbia.

A court hearing for Karl was Monday in Boone County Circuit Court.

A three-day trial is scheduled, with Judge Calvin Devine requiring attorneys to submit to him by the end of next week potential dates in January 2024. The jury would be transported from Warren County to Columbia, Devine said.

Karl is charged with felony hazing related to the October 2021 hazing of Danny Santulli, a freshman Phi Gamma Delta Pledge. He is one of 11 fraternity members originally charged, 10 with felonies.

Santulli sustained brain damage from alcohol poisoning during the hazing event and is left unable to see, speak or walk. He was resuscitated at University of Missouri Hospital.

His parents are caring for him at their home in Minnesota, using proceeds from civil lawsuits against the fraternity and its members.

Trial dates so far have been set for Samuel Morrison, Sept. 26; Samuel Lane, Dec. 19; Ryan Delanty, Dec. 5; Benjamin Parres, Jan. 23, 2024; and John O'Neill, Jan. 30, 2024.

Thomas Shultz, Harrison Reichman and Alec Wetzler so far have pleaded guilty to misdemeanors. Wetzler's sentencing hearing is set for Aug. 3.

Shultz and Reichman were sentenced to 30 days and 15 days, respectively, plus community service, unsupervised probation and other conditions.

Documents obtained from a public records request show a pattern of fraternities punished for hazing, including warnings raised at Phi Gamma Delta before the incident.

The fraternity has been removed from campus.

