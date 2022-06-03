Warren County man accused of sexually abusing children to be arraigned Friday

Jun. 3—A Deerfield Twp. man will be arraigned Friday morning on multiple charges related to the rape and sexual abuse of three children since 2016.

John Benjamin Reynolds, 53, was indicted by a Warren County grand jury on nine counts of gross sexual imposition against a victim under age 13, all third-degree felony charges; four counts of rape, all first-degree felony charges; and three counts of gross sexual imposition, all fourth-degree felony charges.

Reynolds is in the Warren County Jail and is scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Warren County Common Pleas Court, where his bond will be set.

Law enforcement said the charges are connected to sexual assaults over a period of several years. They said they identified three alleged victims, all younger than 15, but said they believe there could be more.

Court documents allege that Reynolds raped a 14-year-old child on March 16 at a KOA campground in Lebanon. Reynolds also allegedly abused his accusers at Liberty Center and at his home. In addition, police learned that Reynolds was associated with Boy Scout Troop 194 in Mason, but the identified victims were not members of that Troop or affiliated with members.

Reynolds was arrested May 21 in Boone County, Kentucky. He waived his right to an extradition hearing and was returned to Ohio.