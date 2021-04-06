Warren County man accused of shooting at deputy indicted

Apr. 6—A Warren County grand jury has indicted a Deerfield Twp. man on multiple charges who is accused of shooting a Warren County sheriff's deputy in February while she was conducting a welfare check on him.

Lance C. Runion, 56, of Hunt Club Drive, was indicted for attempted aggravated murder, attempted murder and felonious assault, all first-degree felony charges. Two firearm specifications of seven and three years each were attached to each of the charges.

Runion is slated to be arraigned on the charges at 1 p.m. Wednesday in Warren County Common Pleas Court. He is being held in the Warren County Jail under a $1 million bond.

Last month, Runion waived his right to a preliminary hearing in Mason Municipal Court and the case against him was bound over to the grand jury.

Runion was wounded several times Feb. 15 after deputy Sara Vaught fired several shots in her defense after he took a shot at her while she was making a welfare check on him at the request of his family.

A doorbell camera captured the split-second actions of Vaught after Runion allegedly fired his weapon at her.

The video appears to show that Vaught tried a few times to get someone to open the door before a handgun is pointed out the door and a shot is fired at her as she ducked on the front porch.

Vaught fires five shots, the video shows. Three backup officers went into the house with weapons drawn and secured Runion.

Runion was hospitalized at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he recovered from his gunshot wounds. He was booked into jail March 6 after being released from the hospital.

Vaught was not injured and returned to full duty, according to the sheriff's office.