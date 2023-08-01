Warren County man arrested, charged connected to Capitol riot

Aug. 1—A Waynesville man has been arrested and charged with entering the U.S. Capitol building during the Jan. 6 riot.

Dean Robert Harshman, 36, was charged in federal court in a complaint filed in the District of Columbia with obstruction or impeding an official proceeding, a felony, as well as knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or ground;, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building, all misdemeanors, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia in a release.

Harshman was arrested Monday and made his first appearance in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

According to court documents, Harshman traveled to Washington D.C. on Jan 6, 2021 to attend the "Stop the Steal" rally before walking to the Capitol building and joining the rioters, finally entering the broken Senate Wing door, walking through the building, entering and filming inside an office near the Capitol Crypt and finally leaving the building through the door he came in through.

Documents also said that Harshman recorded much of his actions on his cellphone.

While outside of the building, a video shows him shouting "This is the stuff they ain't gonna show you on TV!" as rioters move past security barriers near the Peace Circle area and the Pennsylvania Walkway, according to court documents.

The documents said that Harshman then made his way to the Upper West Plaza, where he stood near a line of police officers and talked with other rioters about the officers and the need to push past law enforcement.

According to the release, this case is being investigated by the FBI's Cincinnati and Washington Field Offices with the assistance of the U.S. Capitol Police and Metropolitan Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division's Counterterrorism Section with the help of the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Ohio.

Harshman is one of more than a dozen people connected to the greater Dayton area who have been charged in the Jan. 6 riot.

This includes Jessica Watkins and Donovan Crowl of Champaign County; Brandon and Stephanie Miller of Bradford; Bennie and Sandra Parker of Morrow; David Mehaffie of Kettering; Jared Samuel Kastner of Beavercreek; Kenneth Duncan Massie, who was arrested in Dayton; Terry Lindsey of Piqua; Timothy Hart of Huber Heights; Walter Messer of Englewood; and Therese Borgerding of Piqua.

Nationwide, more than 1,069 people have been arrested on crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capital, the release said, including more than 350 who were charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.