Warren County man indicted on rape, sexual abuse charges

Jun. 7—A Warren County grand jury has indicted a Lebanon man on sexual assault charges from an incident last November.

Steve Knippen, first assistant prosecutor, said the indictment, which was made public on Monday, alleges that Alexander M. Jackson, 26, engaged in sexual conduct with another while the victim was asleep at a Lebanon home.

The grand jury charged him with rape, a first-degree felony, and with sexual battery, a third-degree felony.

Knippen said the victim was impaired at a Nov. 18 party and was not friends nor was she dating Jackson at the time of the incident.

Jackson was arrested Sunday and is being housed in the Warren County Jail without bond.

He is scheduled to be arraigned at 1 p.m. Wednesday in Warren County Common Pleas Court.