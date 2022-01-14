Warren County man sentenced to federal prison for using disabled veteran's ID for benefits

Jan. 14—A man was sentenced to one year and a day in federal prison Thursday in U.S. District Court in Cincinnati for stealing the identify of a disabled U.S. veteran.

Fernando Arroyo-Alonso, 59, was arrested in Warren County in May 2021 for misusing a Social Security number. He has been held in the Butler County Jail since July 15, according to the jail website.

Arroyo-Alonso, a Mexican citizen, submitted an online application in May 2019 for Title XVI Supplemental Security Income benefits using the identity of a disabled veteran who also receives supplemental security income and Veterans Affairs benefits. Arroyo-Alonso used the veteran's identity, birthdate and Social Security number to obtain an Ohio driver's license in the name of the victim, who does not reside in Ohio, according to court documents.

Arroyo-Alonso also received a criminal record while using the victim's identity.

After serving his sentence, Arroyo-Alonso will be deported to Mexico.