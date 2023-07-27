Warren County man sentenced to life in prison for rape of child

A Warren County man has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted Wednesday of raping a child under the age of 10.

Todd Jeffrey Rogers, 43, of Franklin, was convicted of one count of rape of a child under the age of 10 years, one count of attempted rape of a child under the age of 10 years, and six counts of gross sexual imposition, according to Warren County Prosecutor David P. Fornshell.

In August of 2022, the eight-year-old victim told her mother about the abuse, who then reported the abuse to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim reported Rogers had been sexually abusing her since the age of five.

According to the prosecutor’s office, Rogers engaged in sexual activity with the victim at his home in Franklin.

Rogers has been designated as a Tier III Sexual Offender and is required to register with the sheriff’s office every 90 days for the remainder of his life.

His first opportunity for parole will be in 15 years.

“I’m so grateful that this jury listened to the testimony of that little girl, and in handing down this verdict told her, ‘We believe you,’” said Warren County Prosecutor David P. Fornshell.