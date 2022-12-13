Warren County man sentenced to prison in rape, gross sexual imposition

Dec. 13—A Mason man who sexually assaulted four children over several years received an 18-year prison term in Warren County Common Pleas Court Monday.

John Benjamin Reynolds, 53, of Mason, entered a guilty plea to one count of rape by force of a minor child, and three counts of gross sexual imposition involving three children under the age of 13. The children were previously known to Reynolds, according to the Warren County Prosecutor's Office.

In addition, Reynolds has been designated as a Tier III Sexual Offender requiring him to register with the sheriff's office every 90 days for the remainder of his life.

The offenses occurred between the years of 2015 and March of 2022, during which time Reynolds engaged in sexual conduct, and had sexual contact, with the children. Reynolds victimized the four children both at his home in Mason and in his camper. The offenses were disclosed in April 2022 when the victims confided in their parents.

In May, Reynolds was indicted by a Warren County grand jury on on nine counts of gross sexual imposition against a victim under age 13, all third-degree felony charges; four counts of rape, all first-degree felony charges; and three counts of gross sexual imposition, all fourth-degree felony charges.

Court documents allege that Reynolds raped a 14-year-old child on March 16 at a KOA campground in Lebanon. Reynolds also allegedly abused his accusers at Liberty Center and at his home.

Reynolds was arrested May 21 in Boone County, Ky. He waived his right to an extradition hearing and was returned to Ohio.