Warren County man sentenced for superimposing child's face onto adult pornography

Parker Perry, Journal-News, Hamilton, Ohio

Feb. 22—A Warren County man was sentenced to more than four years in prison in connection to obscene material involving the images of a minor's face and adult pornography.

Kenneth Michael Laseur, 36, of Lebanon, pleaded guilty to possessing obscene visual representations of the sexual abuse of children.

The investigation started when Laseur was arrested for violating the terms of his probation, federal prosecutors said in a press release. His phone and computer were searched, they said.

"On those devices, Laseur possessed images of an actual minor female, who was known to Laseur and less than 12 years of age, that were modified to make it appear that the minor female was engaged in sexually explicit conduct," the prosecutor's office said.

Laseur told his probation officers and the FBI that he created those images, according to prosecutors.

"As part of his plea, Laseur admitted that the visual depictions lacked any serious literary, artistic, political or scientific value and were obscene," the release says.

Recommended Stories

  • 19-Year-Old Fla. Teen Who Was 'Life of the Party' Was Killed Nearly a Month Ago, Case Is Unsolved

    Larry Tould Jr.'s mother described him as a "funny" teenager who "loved sports"

  • In return to Justice Department, Garland brings background in domestic terror to a nation in crisis

    On the morning of the deadliest domestic-based terror attack in U.S. history, Merrick Garland was seated in his office on the fourth floor of the Justice Department in Washington. The alert was an unspecific bulletin from the acting U.S. attorney in Oklahoma advising that there had been an explosion at the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in downtown Oklahoma City, and that the office would be sending officials to investigate. Garland turned on his TV to CNN as updated bulletins began to come in, each with increasingly dire language describing the bombing.

  • Monday evening UK news briefing: Today's top headlines from The Telegraph

    If you want to receive twice-daily briefings like this by email, sign up to the Front Page newsletter here. For two-minute audio updates, try The Briefing - on podcasts, smart speakers and WhatsApp. Johnson announces four-step exit plan from lockdown Boris Johnson has announced a gradual roadmap for reopening England that will see Covid-19 restrictions eased over four steps spread across at least four months. The plans will be underpinned by four key "tests" that are linked to data, which will act like a checklist that must be met before moving onto the next step of reopening. Addressing MPs in Parliament, Boris Johnson said "today the end really is in sight" as he announced: Two people will be allowed to meet up outside socially from March 8 Hairdressers and beauty salons are expected to reopen on April 12 Pubs and restaurants will not reopen indoors until May 17 Sports clubs will be able to welcome back spectators from May 17 Summer weddings with unlimited guest lists will return from June 21 The four steps are separated five weeks apart. That leaves four weeks to monitor the impact of the preceding step and one week to give people notice. The reopening is designed to happen uniformly across England, with no return to the tier system. Read the full timings here. Ross Clark fears that, at this rate, Britain will be the first country in Europe to vaccinate its population but the last to reopen. Mr Johnson will hold a Downing Street press conference at 7pm. Follow it live here. Vaccine passports a possibility to reopen the economy Mr Johnson also announced vaccine certificates could be introduced to open parts of the economy to those who have had a Covid jab, launching a Government review. The review will investigate how testing and/or vaccination could be used to establish if people have a lower risk of Covid transmission. The review is expected to be completed in advance of the fourth step of the easing of lockdown. It comes as the first nationwide data from Scotland reveals vaccines cut the risk of being hospitalised with Covid by up to 94 per cent after just one jab. Read on for details of what scientists have hailed as "very encouraging" results. Easter staycations ruled out as foreign travel reviewed Many families will be disappointed that the Prime Minister's roadmap rules out Easter staycations this year. Mr Johnson said overnight stays away from home cannot take place until April 12 at the earliest, although Oliver Smith argues there is no logical reason why UK holidays cannot restart immediately. Foreign holidays will not be allowed until May 17 at the earliest as a review is conducted into the safety of reopening borders. At a glance: Roadmap out of lockdown explained Retail | When non-essential shops could reopen after lockdown Fitness | When could I go back to the gym? Friends | What the new roadmap means for socialising Entertainment | When will theatres and venues reopen? Back to school | Plan for England as Scotland and Wales reopen Also in the news: Today's other headlines Engine failure | All Boeing 777s with the same engine as that of the plane which caught fire after take-off from Denver will be temporarily banned from entering UK airspace, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has said. Alan Tovey analyses how Boeing's latest inflight emergency threatens a new crisis after the 737 Max crashes and Roland Oliphant has a reconstruction of what happened to United Airlines 328. Human rights | Raab accuses China of 'industrial scale' abuses Donald Trump | Supreme Court allows release of tax returns Prince Philip | Duke of Edinburgh 'OK', says Prince William Nasa rover | New video of Perseverance landing on Mars - live Captain Sir Tom Moore | 'I'll watch my own funeral and chuckle' Around the world: Ambassador killed in kidnap plot The Italian ambassador to Democratic Republic of Congo has been killed in a botched kidnapping in an attack on a United Nations convoy in the east of the country. Italy's Foreign Ministry confirmed in a statement that the Italian ambassador to Congo, Luca Attanasio, was killed. Read more. Monday big-read Nazi parties 'that would have staggered the Romans'

  • Covid: Australian Open fans criticised for booing vaccine

    A crowd's booing of a reference to Covid-19 vaccines is "disgusting", Australia's deputy PM says.

  • French COVID intensive care patients at highest in two-and-a-half months

    The number of people being treated in intensive care units in France for COVID-19 reaching 3,407 on Monday, exceeding 3,400 for the first time since Dec. 3, while the average increase in new cases reached a 17-day peak. The figures were published after the Alpes-Maritimes region, around Nice in the South of France announced a partial lockdown over the next two weekends in the coastal area between Menton and Theoule to fight a surge in infections. Unlike some of its neighbours, France has resisted a new lockdown to control more contagious variants, hoping a curfew in place since Dec. 15 can contain the pandemic.

  • New Jersey governor signs legislation legalizing recreational cannabis

    Governor Phil Murphy signed legislation on Monday making New Jersey the latest U.S. state to legalize marijuana for recreational use, but it is expected to take up to a year before dispensaries will begin selling cannabis to the public. The Democratic governor signed a package of three bills after voters overwhelmingly approved a ballot question in November to legalize adult use of the drug. The enactment came more than three years after Murphy campaigned for governor on the promise to make recreational use legal in the state.

  • How the different stages of the lockdown roadmap will likely appear

    Boris Johnson will soon finally outline his long-awaited “road map” for reopening the country after the latest Covid-19 lockdown. The line the Prime Minister and his Cabinet have been using repeatedly to describe what is coming is “cautious but irreversible”. Anyone hoping for a “big bang” reopening should think again, with Number 10 believing that a gradual easing of restrictions is the best course of action. Why? Because of that second word “irreversible”. Mr Johnson is determined to make sure this lockdown forced by Covid-19 is the last. As such, he has designed a roadmap that goes in four stages. They are roughly expected to match the months to come: March, April, May, June. At each stage four different “tests” will need to be passed, reflecting the view in Government that “data not dates” is the guiding principle. No specific figure will be placed on those metrics, giving the Government a degree of wiggle room. Each of the four stages in the roadmap will have an “earliest” date attached to them, giving people a sense of what is coming while accepting slippage is possible if the data gets worse. Exactly what is contained in each stage remains unclear, with Government sources remaining coy about those later in the calendar. Boris Johnson's roadmap out of England's lockdown - live updates This is The Telegraph’s understanding of what each stage contains. Stage 1, Part 1: Mar 8 All schools in England open, both primary and secondary. It is the news that parents across the country will cheer and reflects Mr Johnson deliberately prioritising that issue. There remains an element of doubt about whether all children will be back in school on that date, however, due to question marks around return arrangements. There is a hope that every child will be tested for coronavirus before they return. But some schools could stagger classes so there are not massive queues on day one. Government sources say schools have been given a fortnight’s notice so complexities like this can be worked out, with more clarity on this point likely to emerge in the next two weeks. School sport will also be back from Mar 8. This means that children are finally allowed to have PE lessons, play for their school football teams and go to after-school activities. It is understood there is no requirement for sports at school to be only outside, meaning that swimming lessons or classes in sports halls will theoretically be allowed. Such decisions are likely to be taken at a school level, meaning what happens will vary locally. Mar 8 is also the date that care home residents will also be allowed a single visitor, meaning a son or daughter can finally go and see a parent in care. Each care home resident will have to specify a single person to be their designated visitor. That person will have to get a Covid-19 test before entering and wear personal protective equipment. They can meet inside. Close contact will remain barred but holding hands will be allowed. The designated visitor will also be allowed to make repeat trips, meaning it is not a one-off. One other key change is happening to current rules that say one-on-one exercise outdoors is allowed. This will be loosened a little. From Mar 8, people will be able to meet in public spaces one-on-one to socialise, for example sitting on a park bench with a coffee or having a picnic. But only two people are allowed to do this, not groups. Stage 1, Part 2: Mar 29 A big moment in the reopening roadmap. For so long people have been told to ‘stay at home’, with only a number of exemptions (such as exercise or essential trips) in place. This is due to change on Mar 29. The blanket ‘stay at home’ rule will be removed, with the number of things that people are allowed to leave their home to do expanding. Firstly, group outside meetings will be allowed. The ‘rule of six’, which allowed six people from up to six different households to gather outside, will return. Also, two households will be allowed to meet outside. This was added because it means two families, who together may be more than six people, will be allowed to gather outside. What it means in practice is that groups of friends will be able to meet in parks, for example, and two families will be able to catch up in a back garden. The second big change is about organised sport. From Mar 29, all outdoor sports facilities, such as tennis courts, football pitches and basketball courts, will be allowed to open. Both adults and children will be free to play outdoor sports. That applies to team sports and not just ones where social distancing is possible such as golf. Indoor sports will remain off the table, except in school. It is possible there could be advice urging team sports to minimise contact, for example touch rugby rather than rugby union. There is also a third major change. Guidance for people to stay in their local area will be removed. It is understood no strict rules about how far you can move about will replace it. That likely means a family could drive a couple of hours to see a relative outside, such as having a picnic or going for a walk, and drive back that day without breaking the rules. Meeting indoors will still be banned at this stage, meaning no overnight stays. Critically, the removal of the ‘stay at home’ order will not mean people are encouraged to return to work. It is likely people will be urged to work from home if possible well into the summer. The timing of these rule changes mean they will be in place for Easter Sunday on April 4.

  • 14-year-old accused of killing sister while parents were asleep, Pennsylvania cops say

    Police say the girl called 911 and said she’d killed her older sister.

  • Canadian banks set for earnings decline but investors optimistic about recovery

    Canadian banks are set to post their fourth straight year-on-year quarterly profit drop when they report results next week, the longest decline streak since the financial crisis, on margin compression and declining commercial lending, but flattening loan loss provisions signal a turning point, investors said. Banks' profit margins are also expected to get a boost from rising 10-year bond yields in Canada and the United States in future quarters as short-term rates remain near zero. Analysts estimate the nation's six biggest lenders - Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank, Bank of Nova Scotia (Scotiabank), Bank of Montreal, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and National Bank of Canada - will post an average decline of 4.3% in first-quarter profit from the previous three months and 12% from a year earlier, according to Refinitiv data.

  • US plane scatters engine debris over Denver homes

    The Honolulu-bound Boeing suffered engine failure but returned safely to Denver airport.

  • Black Walmart worker arrested after being stopped for walking in the snow in Texas

    Rodney Reese says that since George Floyd killing, he gets nervous when interacting with law enforcement officials

  • Sen. Ted Cruz questions AG nominee Merrick Garland. After Mexico trip, should he quarantine?

    Sen. Ted Cruz is will question attorney general nominee Merrick Garland in person. He's tested negative for COVID twice since returning from Mexico.

  • ‘Most attendees want him dead’: Pence’s decision to skip CPAC backed by his supporters

    Annual conference, which will feature Donald Trump, comes weeks after Capitol riot

  • Biden news - live: Trump claims ‘persecution’ in Scotus tax ruling as flags fly half-mast to mark Covid deaths

    Follow for all the latest news from the White House and beyond in US politics

  • Ted Cruz called for state energy regulation despite lauding Texas' lack of regulation 2 years ago

    He praised minimal energy regulation in 2019, but is now changing his tune after Texans received high power bills amid a catastrophic winter storm.

  • Chuck Grassley unapologetic about blocking Merrick Garland from U.S. Supreme Court

    As the attorney general nomination hearing opens, Grassley offers no remorse about 2016, when Obama tried to fill Scalia's seat with Garland.

  • Navy Veteran Dies After Police Allegedly Kneel on His Neck During Mental Health Crisis

    A Filipino American man in Antioch, California has reportedly died after a police officer kneeled on the man's neck. The incident, which was partially caught on video, occurred during a police intervention last December while the man was suffering from a mental health crisis. Angelo Quinto, 30, had been slipping into episodes of paranoia after he sustained a head injury, his family said.

  • GOP Rep. Peter Meijer says he is 'considering' Trump impeachment after Capitol riot

    Rep. Peter Meijer said he was "strongly considering" voting to impeach President Trump after a deadly pro-Trump riot disrupted the Capitol.

  • Meghan McCain: Replace Dr. Fauci With Someone Who ‘Understands Science’

    The View/ABCMeghan McCain, who may have been reading too many Ben Shapiro tweets Monday morning, embarked on one of her signature rants during which she both complained about not getting a COVID-19 vaccine yet—despite her position as a co-host of very important daytime talk show The View—and called on President Joe Biden to fire Dr. Anthony Fauci and replace him with someone who actually “does understand science.”She began by sharing a clip of Fauci on CNN’s State of the Union over the weekend resisting Dana Bash’s plea to give concrete advice to vaccinated grandparents about how to visit their unvaccinated grandchildren. “There will be recommendations coming out. I don’t want to be making a recommendation now on public TV,” he said. “I would want to sit down with the team and take a look at that.”“So I was very frustrated when I saw this clip,” McCain said, explaining she has “respect” for the pandemic that has now taken more than half a million American lives and doesn’t mean to “downplay” the tragedy. “That being said, next week it will be a year since we left the studio and I have been very responsible in many different ways as so many Americans have been,” she continued. “And the fact that Dr. Fauci is going on CNN and he can’t tell me that if I get the vaccine, if I’ll be able to have dinner with my family.”“It's terribly inconsistent messaging and it continues to be inconsistent messaging,” she said, comparing the U.S. response to a billboard from Israel she saw online—“Get a shot, take a shot”—that promised people they could go to bars with their friends after getting vaccinated.Meghan McCain and Joy Behar Go at It Over American ‘Enemy’ Ted Cruz“The fact that I, Meghan McCain, co-host of The View, don’t know when or how I will be able to get a vaccine because the rollout for my age range and my health is so nebulous, I have no idea when and how I get it,” the 36-year-old pundit said. “I want to get it. If you call me at three o’clock in the morning, I will go any place at any time to get it.”“I want to be responsible and obviously wait my turn,” she continued, “but this rollout has been a disaster. And I understand President Trump can take much of the blame, but now we’re in the Biden administration and I, for one, would like something to look forward to and to hope for because if getting the vaccine means that just nothing changes and we have to wait another few years until everyone gets it, there’s already a lot of people not getting it.“So I’m over Dr. Fauci,” McCain declared. “I think we need to have more people giving more opinions and honestly quite frankly, I think the Biden administration should remove him and put someone in place that does understand science or can talk like these other countries about how we can be more like these other places that are doing this successfully.”It’s one thing to criticize the Biden administration’s messaging around vaccines, but for McCain to suggest that Fauci doesn’t “understand science” was clearly beyond the pale for moderator Whoopi Goldberg, who talked over her co-host and threw to commercial as she explained, “I know what I’m saying is controversial, I really do. But I’m not a phony and I’m not going to come on air and say something different than what I’m saying privately.”Comedian Colin Quinn: Why I’m ‘Actually Glad’ I Got COVIDRead more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Merrick Garland assures senators he'd resign as attorney general if asked to do something unethical

    Judge Merrick Garland, President Biden's nominee for attorney general, has spent a fair amount of time telling Republican senators during his confirmation hearing Monday that he'll operate as independently as possible in the role, and it appears they were satisfied with his assurances. Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) asked Garland if he would resign in response to any unlawful or unethical requests from the executive branch. The judge explained he would first tell "the president or whoever else was asking me to do that" that the request was, in fact, unlawful. But, Garland continued, if he was unable to divert the plan to a more ethical course, he would indeed step down. With that in mind, Garland said he isn't concerned about a situation like that arising because President Biden has made it "abundantly clear" privately and publicly "that investigations and prosecutions will be left to the Justice Department." Merrick Garland says he would resign as attorney general if he is asked to do anything unethical or illegal "I do not expect this to happen with this president," he says https://t.co/oUhkOohuwV pic.twitter.com/ZTTHpSCisU — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 22, 2021 Earlier in the hearing, Garland said his vision for the Justice Department is to "dispense the law fairly and impartially without respect to persons and without respect to political," which he said is in line with both his personality and "everything I've done in my career." More stories from theweek.com5 outrageously funny cartoons about Ted Cruz's Cancun getawayResign, Andrew CuomoTed Cruz invited his college roommate on the Mexico trip he blamed on his daughters