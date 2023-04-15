Warren County man turns himself in; Wanted on rape, pandering obscenity involving minor charges

A Warren County man wanted on multiple criminal charges turned himself in Saturday afternoon.

Tyler James Hagens was taken into custody and booked in the Warren County Jail, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office was asking for the public’s help in finding the suspect.

Hagens has been charged with rape and pandering obscenities involving a minor- when a person creates, reproduces, buys, sells, advertises for sale, publicly distributes, or displays any obscene material of a juvenile.

No court appearances have been scheduled at this time.

We will continue to provide updates.