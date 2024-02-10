Warren County manager retiring after five years

Feb. 9—WARRENTON — Warren County Manager Vincent Jones announced his resignation on Jan. 30, ending his five-and-a-half-year career with the county.

After his resignation is made effective on Feb. 23, he'll be taking a job with another county government in Virginia.

"It's been an outstanding experience," said Jones, reflecting on his tenure. "It's been a real pleasure getting to know and learn more about the Warren County community, as well as the area in general and our neighbors in Vance, Franklin and Halifax counties."

He expressed gratitude for being able to contribute towards the progress Warren County has made. While other counties are seeing gradual population loss, Warren is projected to grow, albeit slowly — the Office of State Budget and Management predicts a 1.9% population increase by 2030. That's outstanding, said Jones, and the county is looking forward to growing its amenities and services to meet the rising demand.

As for why, Jones cited the county's affordable land, beautiful lakeside communities, its friendly and welcoming atmosphere and proximity to urban amenities.

During his tenure, Jones assisted the county in updating its Comprehensive Plan and implementing county-wide zoning where there was none before. Zoning means certain areas of the county are usable only for certain purposes, depending on their zoning classification — low-density residential for single family homes, high density for apartments or such developments, for example.

Before, property owners could do whatever they pleased without input from the county. Zoning is meant to keep areas consistent.

The county successfully navigated the COVID-19 pandemic and the havoc it wrought on all aspects of work and life. Jones hopes the county further encourages professional development among its staff.

The county has made strides in the technological realm, updating its systems, digitizing financial documents, taking online the process of filing them and implementing a new human resources information system. The county has also secured agreements to get broadband across the county and doing so with grant funding.

When asked what challenges Warren County might be facing in the future, he said he didn't want to accidentally prophesy. He added that those working for the county, and his successor, will be well-equipped to jump those hurdles. Speaking of his successor, there's no word yet on who might replace him.