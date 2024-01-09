Warren County residents navigate Monday’s snowfall

WARREN COUNTY, Mo. – Neil Fick drove from Berkeley to Warrenton Monday just as snow stared to fall. He said the snowfall resulted in several crashes along the way, especially closer to Warren County.

“Slow down and be safe,” Fick said. “Just take that little bit of extra time if you can just wait.”

The Warren County R3 School District and the Warren County Senior Center in Warrenton will be closed Tuesday.

Jaylen Shegog was making DoorDash deliveries between Moscow Mills and Warrenton.

“We had to come to a stop because we kept slipping and sliding everywhere,” he said.

As of Monday evening, roads appeared passable but snow covered in some areas. Some drivers experienced trouble making it up steep hills.

