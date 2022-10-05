Warren County Sheriff’s Office asking for help locating wanted sex offender; Have you seen him?

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help locating a wanted tier one sex offender.

Erdem Ethan Guzelgunler is wanted for a felony probation violation, for the original charge of importuning, a felony of the fifth degree, the sheriff’s office said.

>> Police investigating ‘suspicious death’ in Trotwood

According to the sheriff’s office, Guzelgunler’s original charge stemmed from an investigation in June of 2021 by the Carlisle Police Department where he was soliciting sexual favors from a victim under the age of 15.

Guzelgunler was 20 years old at the time of the offense, the sheriff’s office said.

As a result of this conviction through the Warren County Common Pleas Court, Guzelgunler was classified as a Tier I Sex Offender, the sheriff’s office said.

>> Sheriff’s captain: 2 children hit in Harrison Twp. after leaving school bus; Driver to be charged

The sheriff’s office says Guzelgunler was required to register as a sex offender upon his release within three days, however, did not report to any sheriff’s office in the state of Ohio

Guzelgunler is described as 5′10, 150lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. He has family members residing in Butler and Miami counties, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information on Guzelgunler’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, at 513-695-1826 or e-mail crimetips@wcsooh.org.



